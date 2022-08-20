Actor Nupur Alankar quits showbiz, takes sanyas and separates from her husband

Popular actor Nupur Alankar has left the entertainment industry for good. She took sanyas (renunciation of worldly pleasures) in February this year and is heading for the Himalayas. After following adhyatm for some time, she said her husband, Alankar Srivastava, released her from their marriage. (Also read: TV actor Nupur Alankar unable to contact brother-in-law stuck in Afghanistan)

Nupur has appeared in nearly 157 television series during her 27-year acting career. She was part of popular shows like Shaktimaan, Tantra and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, and others. She has also worked in films like Raja Di, Saawariya and Sonali Cable. Calling her decision a big step forward, she recently said she rented her apartment in Mumbai before leaving the city to fund her travel expenses to shrines.

Talking about people’s reaction to his sanyas, Nupur told ETimes, I don’t know why people think I am emotionally devastated and tired of life for making this decision. She also said it was the covid-19 lockdown that helped her come off. When asked if he would miss being in front of the camera, the actor replied: I’m done with all the pretense and pretense we resort to on and off screen .

After my mother passed away in December 2020, I realized that I was no longer afraid of losing anything. I felt free from all expectations and duties. In fact, my sanyaas were delayed because my brother-in-law was stuck in Afghanistan when the Taliban took over the country. Revealing her husband’s reaction, she also said, I didn’t have to ask her. He knew where I was going when I once told him about wanting to take sanyas. He released me and his family also accepted my decision.

While the actor split from her husband, she also added that they haven’t legally filed for divorce. It (the marriage) was great until it lasted, she added, and wished the best for her husband.