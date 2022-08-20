HBO Max removes nearly 200 episodes of Sesame Street





Comment this story Comment That’s not a sunny day for HBO Max, which caused an uproar on social media for removing nearly 200 older episodes of beloved children’s show Sesame Street from its streaming service. The platform now offers 456 episodes of the classic series, compared to the previously estimated 650 episodes, Variety reported. The change comes after HBO Max announced earlier this week that it would be cutting 36 titles from its lineup to prepare for its merger into a single streaming platform with Discovery Plus. As we strive to bring our catalogs of content together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+, the statement said. This will include the removal of certain content from both platforms. Sesame Street Models Inclusiveness, But It Left Black Viewers Behind Some of the works set to drop from HBO Max include teen drama Generation, Sesame Street spin-off The Not-Too-Late-Show with Elmo, and animated series Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The streaming platform also announced last month the eight Harry Potter movies would be deleted. Other shows, such as comedy series Mrs. Fletcher and rock-and-roll drama Vinyl, were pulled without a direct announcement. HBO Max hasn’t announced why the TV shows and movies will be removed from the service, but the move will help the company save money that would have been used to pay for residuals. sesame street is and always has been an important part of TV culture and a crown jewel of our preschool offering, an HBO Max representative wrote in a statement. We are committed to continuing to provide sesame street in family homes, including the new season that will be released this fall and the nearly 400 episodes of the most recent and historical seasons that remain on Cartoonito on HBO Max. Representatives for Sesame Workshop did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sesame Street first aired on PBS in 1969, introducing Big Bird, Kermit the Frog, and Cookie Monster to the first members of Generation X starting kindergarten and kindergarten. It started airing on HBO in 2016, then on HBO Max in 2020. The decision drew many fans to tweet their displeasure. I deeply and truly hate this. I watch Sesame Street with my children, a twitter user wrote. My eldest is at an age where he has specific episodes he likes to rewatch. It’s so sad that a child like my brother could have lost access to one of his favorite things and there’s no explanation one parent can give, another the person commented. I deeply and truly hate this. I watch Sesame Street with my kids. My eldest is at an age where he has specific episodes he likes to rewatch. https://t.co/fde5GBzf1M —Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 19, 2022 Sesame Street, which airs on PBS, has been widely celebrated for its child-accessible education and commitment to representing diversity and inclusion. HBO, owner of Sesame Street, is already a slap in the face for Sesame fans. This show was created to give children from low-income families access to an early education they might otherwise miss. This should be a free public resource, not something you need a subscription to access. https://t.co/yBK6yqlpoM — Janine Melnitz (@BugEyes64) August 19, 2022 This show was created to give children from low-income families access to an early education they might otherwise miss out on, another fan noted, saying the kids’ show should be a free public resource, not something. thing you need a subscription to access.

