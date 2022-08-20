5 Cricketers Who Have Appeared in Bollywood Movies and TV Shows

The cricket and Bollywood industry enjoys a huge fan base in India. They have been the main drivers of entertainment in the country. Fans are always curious to see the mix of these two industries. Over the years we have seen many films with cricket as the central theme. Apart from this, some of the greatest cricketers in the world have even been featured in Indian TV shows as well as Bollywood movies.

Cricketers enjoyed their time on the big screen. Some have appeared in movie cameos, while others have even played leading roles in Bollywood movies or shows. A few of them started playing while they were still playing the sport. Interestingly, not about Indians, but foreign cricketers have also appeared in Bollywood movies.

On that note, let’s take a look at five cricketers who have appeared in Bollywood movies and soap operas.

#5 Kapil Dev in CID

Legendary and former cricketer Team India skipper Kapil Dev has appeared on the big screen several times. He portrayed his own role in a few episodes of Sony CID TV series In the two-part episode titled Howzzat, Kapil Dev is caught carrying a gun in his bag as he leaves for Mumbai at the airport.

The CID team discovers that someone was murdered with the weapon and takes Kapil Dev into custody. CID lasted 20 long years on television and was one of the most watched shows in India. Apart from this, Kapil Dev has also appeared in films like Iqbal, Chain Kulli Ki Main Kulii and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. He also played a cameo in the movie 83′.

The GOAT Kapil Dev starred in an episode of CID.https://t.co/b10xuLe0jW — Arnab B (@TheBongGunner) July 21, 2021

#4 Sunil Gavaskar in Maalamaal

Sunil Gavaskar is one of the greatest ever to play the game. He was a prolific goalscorer for India in his day. Just like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar has also featured in movies. The little master made his Bollywood debut in the 1988 film ‘Malaamaal’. He played himself in the film directed by Kewal Sharma, starring Naseeruddin Shah.

‘Maalamaal’ also starred Satish Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Mandakini, Aditya Pancholi, Amjad Khan and Lalita Pawar among others. The Indian cricketer has also acted in a Marathi film, he made his acting debut in this film titled “Savli Premachi” in 1980. He also sang a song, which depicts the similarities between a cricket match and the real life, Ya Duniyemadhye Thambayaala Vel Konala written by Shantaram Nandgaonkar.

Sunil Gavaskar and Naseeruddin Shah with director Kewal Sharma, during the filming of the film ‘Maalamaal’ (1988). Source – Film Story Pictures pic.twitter.com/UWBh72vmdX — The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) May 30, 2021

#3 Sandeep Patil to Kabhie Ajnabi

Sandeep was a dashing hitter who was known for his aggressive style and penchant for big hits. He was also part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team and played a good role for the team. Patil’s good looks and skill as a cricketer have won him a huge following in India. After the 83 World Cup, the Indian cricketer was offered a role by Vijay Singh in a Bollywood film.

Sandeep Patil accepted the role and starred opposite Poonam Dhillon and Debashree Roy in the film, Kabhie Ajnabi The. Interestingly, his costar Syed Kirmani also starred in the film as the antagonist. Sandeep Patil’s son Chirag Patil is an actor who has worked in the Marathi and Hindi film industries. He played the role of his father in the movie 83′.

(1985) Cricketer and former head coach Sandeep Patil with Poonam Dhillon in the film “Kabhi Ajnabi The”. pic.twitter.com/wN6N9Rz4Bd – Pictures of Film History (@FilmHistoryPic) September 22, 2017

#2 Mohinder Amarnath in 83

Sandeep Patil’s bandmate Mohinder Amarnath has also appeared in several films. Amarnath was known as a very brave cricket of its time. He made his film debut in the film “Kabhi Ajnabi The” by Sandeep Patil. The all-rounder played himself in the film. Later, he also appeared in the movie Dishoom as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Mohinder Amarnath also recently starred in the highly acclaimed film 83′. He portrayed his father, Lala Amarnath, who was a former Indian cricketer, in the film. Meanwhile, the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the film was tried out by Saqib Salem, who was his co-actor in Dishoom.

#1 Brett Lee in victory

australian cricketer Brett Lee was one of the most formidable bowlers of his generation. He is considered one of the best pacers of all time in world cricket. Brett Lee has often expressed his love for India, declaring the country to be his second home. He also played a lead role in the Bollywood movie, UNINDIAN.

Brett Lee played the lead character of Will Henderson in the film, while Tannishtha Chatterjee featured opposite him as Meera. The film was shot entirely in Sydney and directed by Anupam Sharma. It was released in India on August 19, 2016.

