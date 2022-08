Young TikTok star Brice Gonzalez lands an acting role in George Lopez’s upcoming comedy series

Who says social media isn’t a viable career option? ! Seven years Brice González is on his way to the top, turning his ICT Tac talent in a real career in show biz. The Texas-born tyke will hit TV screens in November after booking an acting gig on george lopezNBC’s new show Lopez vs. Lopezwhere the little Tiktoker plays the comedian’s grandson. The charismatic little one and his dad Randy are the father-son duo behind TikTok Enkyboys account, known for creating hilarious videos together, many of which are recreations of funny movie scenes. Since the couple embarked on their social media journey together in November 2019, they’ve exploded, with Brice becoming an absolute internet sensation. On Monday, August 15, his family broke the news in an Instagram video that he was working with the Mexican-American actor. “I’m so happy to be here to do this show,” Brice said. MySA, a point of sale based in San Antonio, in a report. “I never thought I would do a show, although I always wanted to and now I do and I’m so happy. It’s good to do this! Thank you, my God, for giving me this occasion!” Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC A lovable actor indeed, the kid is, without a doubt, a natural, showing off his incredible theatrical skills via the social media videos. The world sits back and watches this child star continue to rise, with the duo’s TikTok account amassing over 15 million followers (and counting). (scroll down to continue reading) Although the Lopez vs. Lopez role is huge for him, this is not the schoolboy’s first successful casting. Brice has already landed a role in Eva Longoriait is Flaming hot project, a film about Richard Montañez, the janitor at Frito-Lay who says he cooked Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in his kitchen. Gonzalez would play one of the main character’s sons. By movieinsider.comthe film is said to be “complete and awaiting release”, although a premiere date has yet to be announced. “It’s a great feeling to see our son do amazing things in the industry with such icons,” said Kimberly and Randy, Brice’s parents. MySA. “Growing up being a huge fan of George Lopez and now Brice working with George and his daughter and making friendships is just a dream come true! We are so happy for him and truly blessed!” According DeadlineLopez’s next show starring himself alongside his real-life daughter, Mayan, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between. Lopez Vs. Lopez Prime Ministers Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC. More entertainment:

