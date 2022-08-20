Universal Studios Hollywood adds Nope to its studio tour

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I absolutely love Universal Hollywoods Studio Tour. The theme park tour takes you to a real working Hollywood studio, where you can spot real celebrities (I saw John Legend and Aidy Bryant from the tram). It’s also a delightful 45-minute break from queuing in the scorching LA heat, while being entertained as you ride a shaded tram bus.

But more than that, because it’s a working studio, touring is never the same twice. I’ve been on the Studio Tour dozens of times and on my last visit I saw a piece I’ve never seen before. The usually featured section of the Tube backlot was closed for a production, so they showed us around the London section, used in Universals classic monster movies and Marvels Agent Carter.

Also, this time I almost got abducted by aliens. Or really, eaten by one.

In late July, Universal Hollywood added a new permanent attraction to the Studio Tour, its first in seven years. Now, after guests survive an earthquake at a BART station and narrowly escape a shark attack on Amity Island, they have another glove to survive: Jupiters Claim, Jordan Peeles Nope’s Wild West attraction .

In the film, Jupiters Claim is a theme park in Agua Dulce, near Santa Clarita, which is run by a former child star who leans heavily on what made him famous as a kid: playing on a show beloved TV show called Kid Sheriff, and survive the horrific chimpanzee attack that ended the show.

Courtesy of Universal Hollywood

To film the film, Peele built the entire park in Agua Dulce, but then kept the set which was later rebuilt piece by piece inside Universal, complete with props from the film, such as an extremely unfortunate horse statue. .

Peele first teased Jupiters Claim on July 1, when he tweeted a website for the fictional park ahead of the films’ July 22 release. Once you browse the website, you get this message:

David Sprague/David Sprague/USH, courtesy of Universal Hollywood

Good morning! Former child actor and reality TV star Ricky Jupe Park here of Kid Sheriff (C) fame! I’m glad to see you drifting into the dusty claim I’ve staked here! the site reads. Jupiters Claim(TM) is the best California Gold Rush theme park in the Santa Clarita/Lancaster area! Perfect for family outings, school groups and birthday parties! Saddle up, fight for gold and win my exclusive Jangle(R) and remember, you get what you get and you don’t get mad!

What the guests get in the film turns out to be quite different from the marketing of Skirts. I won’t give it away, but let’s just say things don’t end well.

After the tram leaves the plane crash scene of Steven Speilbergs War of the Worlds, it parks at the inviting gates of Jupiters Claim. There are brightly colored flags and signs welcoming you to the Wild West theme park only when you walk towards it, you see a horse trailer and a truck that had a freak accident. If it weren’t for the wrecked motorcycle and the look of something wrong, you might think you were at a place like Knotts Berry Farm. There is an old theater, a bank, a general store, a stunt show and a well where you can, in the movie, look down the well, put in a coin and have your picture taken.

Julie Tremaine

On the Jupiters Claim website that Peele tweeted, there’s a hint as to how the well features in the film. The site offers two modes, day and night, which alternate if you stay long enough on a page. By day, the Winkin Well is described as a photographic record of your handsome prospector lifestyle. Don’t forget to wink at those flashes as you smile in the past. But at night it is darker.

Look down the well. Look to the sky above it reads. Whatever you want, it won’t change anything. It can’t be undone. It cannot be invisible. If you fear the darkness that awaits you, look into the well and pray that you will be spared.

That’s the kind of atmosphere the Studio Tour is creating in this new Jupiters Claim section. You feel unsettled, curiosity quickly turning into a sense of impending danger. There’s no Jaws-style reveal like in the Amity Island section of the tour, and no Bruce the Shark animatronics jumping out at you. But that wouldn’t be in the mind of Nope himself.

Experiencing the final effect of the Jupiters Claim scene was very much like my experience watching the film: it was subtle, eerie, but ultimately it made me wish there was a little more time against the big bad. in the sky.





