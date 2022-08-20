It’s the 40th CicLAvia on Sunday, as East meets West in Hollywood – Daily News

Aubrey Provost knows Los Angeles County, from every crack in the road, to the sometimes changing streetscapes of South LA, Chinatown, Hollywood and even the suburbs of the San Gabriel Valley.

His point of view comes from the street. Not from inside a car, but from the top of his white KHS aluminum bike which he has ridden with his wife, Melba, at every but one CicLAvia since 2010, as well as numerous other open street events in the count.

Runners descend Bunker Hill on Grand Avenue on an eight-mile route between the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles during Celebrate LA! festival. The event, sponsored by CicLAvia and LA Phil, celebrates LA Phil’s centennial season. (Photo by Nick Agro, Contributing Photographer)

Pablo Victoria, 14, does a wheelie as he rides the closed to traffic Sherman Way between Shoup and Lindley Avenues during the CicLAvia event in Canoga Park on Sunday, December 08, 2019. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, collaborating photographer)

Cyclists ride along West 5th Street as San Pedro meets Wilmington as CicLAvia rode through the port area to take over 7 miles of streets closed to traffic inviting people to bike, walk or skate in San Pedro on Sunday, August 13, 2017. (Photo by Thomas R. Cordova, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

CicLAvia, which closed the streets to cyclists, skateboarders and pedestrians, has returned to Wilmington. The 2 1/2 mile course along Avalon Boulevard and M and L Streets was closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the event. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)

Cyclists, walkers, skaters, etc. traverse the car-free streets of Pasadena during CicLAvia, sponsored by Metro Los Angeles, May 31, 2015. (Photo by Leo Jarzomb/Pasadena Star-News)

Aubrey, 85, and Melba, 82, will continue pedaling a 6.6-mile car-free stretch connecting East and West Hollywood from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, marking the 40th CicLAvia in 12 years. Their vision of Los Angeles comes from riding side-by-side, car-free, through normally car-crowded streets, riding bikes amid colorful Latin dancers, daring tandem duets and zigzagging skateboarders, all stopping at retail nooks uncovered by a concentrated, view bike.

What they have learned takes the form of personal enrichment. What politicians and city planners get from a CicLAvia is what bike safety groups hope will be a glimmer in their eyes for a new kind of LA, where cars and walking and non-motorized transport share the road and coexist peacefully.

Bike Safety

In car-centric Southern California, that dream remains unfulfilled. The number of bicycle deaths in vehicle accidents reached 59 in Southern California as of August 19, shortly after a 67-year-old grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run in Fullerton.

“This is shaping up to be a very bad year,” Ted Rogers wrote in an email. Rogers keeps track of deaths in its blog bikeinla.com.

Authorities do not report bicycle deaths as a category in Los Angeles County, he said.

In 2021 in the United States, the number of people on bicycles who were killed jumped 5% to 985 from the previous year, the highest number of deaths since 1980 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The number of bicycle fatalities has steadily increased since 2010.

“No, I don’t think that over the duration of our projects, we have changed security in this city. But I believe we had impacts,” said Tafarai Bayne, CicLAvia chief strategist and Mid-City resident.

He recently lost two friends in traffic accidents, one was riding a scooter and the other was in a car, he said. “The streets seem to be getting more and more dangerous,” he said.

CicLAvia, two lanes

There are two ways to look at a CicLAvia: for short-term and long-term effects.

First of all, what is a CicLAvia?

Based on a model from Bogata, Colombia, this is when organizers, city and county officials close a stretch of city streets to all motorized vehicles and open the roadway for people to ride bicycles , skating, running, strolling, riding a scooter and just enjoying the neighborhood, close up. Nothing electric is allowed except for the following: e-bikes with pedal assist – but other e-bikes must have the throttle off – and motorized wheelchairs.

This one, called “Meet the Hollywoods” connects East Hollywood to West Hollywood along sections of Hollywood Boulevard, Highland Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. A pedestrian zone is designated at the Walk of Fame. Other hubs include music, entertainment and food. The event is free.

Bayne compares these events to the transformation of a street into a giant park – an immediate effect of going green.

“We’ve had events where our attendance was equal to or greater than Central Park attendance in New York City,” he said. “The streets are our greatest resources. When we use them in new ways, we bring tremendous benefits to residents. »

It expects 50,000 people on Sunday.

The immediate benefits include exercise and socializing, both so important, he said, after more than two years of the pandemic. “It covers a full day of exercise for a week. Plus, you meet new friends.

Wes Reutimann, program manager for Active San Gabriel Valley, has hosted several open street events over the past five years. He said the main goal was to intimately rediscover people in their own neighborhood without using a car.

“You don’t go to CicLAvia to race your bike. You will soak up busy pedestrian streets,” he said.

Aubrey Provost remembers attending the first CicLAvia in 2010 in downtown Los Angeles, which he helped launch with Joe Linton, founder of StreetsblogLA. Before that, he rode with LA Mayor Richard Riordan on his “Riordan Rides” in the late 90s and early 2000s.

“You can see the old digs and how they’ve changed, up close on a bike,” Provost explained. “For example, the LA City College campus has changed. Towers Watts hasn’t changed – it’s still the same. But Chinatown has changed quite a bit – now is the big time.

At an Active SGV Open Streets event in El Monte during the Halloween period in 2019, witches, ghosts and inflatable pumpkins decorated the course as children jumped off their bikes to collect treats.

“I rolled that time. There was a guy on the lawn with a knife in his back. He looked like the real thing,” Provost said with a chuckle.

Push the envelope

Can a CicLAvia make streets safer and increase cycle lanes?

Bayne hopes the upcoming Hollywood CicLAvia will revive a plan to close off part of Hollywood Boulevard to cars from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive. He said his group supports change and sees the event as a catalyst, pushing the discussion forward at Los Angeles City Hall.

Following several CicLAvias in South Los Angeles, Central Avenue has been designated a “high street,” said Damian Kevitt, executive director of Streets Are For Everyone. The designation will free up funds for traffic calming, bike lanes and walkways in an area where pedestrians have been killed by vehicles, he said.

In 2020 and 2021, and today, as cities allowed food court spaces for outdoor dining, it’s also led cities to think streets can be used for more than just cars, Bayne said. . City planners are now setting up tents at their events and asking residents to add bike lanes or new walkways.

“There are direct links to how our events lead to long-term change,” Bayne said. “The infrastructure (for pedestrians and cyclists) has expanded. I don’t believe anyone is saying he grew up fast enough.

A major open streets event in 2017 took thousands of cyclists to the sprawling Huntington Drive, once a space for the famous Pacific Electric Red Car launched by real estate magnate Henry Huntington. Today, on the county’s islands along Broad Street near San Marino, East Pasadena and Arcadia, the LA County Department of Public Works is planning a choppy bike path, Reutimann said.

Yet there are often pushbacks against cycle paths. A plan to add bike lanes to the east-west portion of Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena was rejected after neighbors objected. A protected bike path is being built on Union Street in Pasadena.

Bike lanes in Venice many years ago were fought over and defeated by shopkeepers and residents. Opposition included death threats issued against civic leaders.

In the past, Bayne has seen money given for bike lanes, only to be pushed away by residents. “There’s a connotation of taking something away from them,” he said, adding that as more CicLAvias take place, more residents join.

Reutimann said a CicLAvia can get people in LA County out of their cars for that short trip to the store or restaurant. His group’s events have often been linked to public transit, such as Metrolink and LA Metro’s light rail system. A third of participants use the rail to and from the open-air rides, he said.

Kevitt said these open ride events are waking up car-centric Los Angeles folks to the idea that a bicycle, e-bike or scooter can also use the streets. He calls it a mindset shift.

“If we are ever going to redesign society to be more equitable, we need to redesign our roads to be more inclusive,” Kevitt said.