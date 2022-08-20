Anthony Carrigan says alopecia made him a better actor





Anthony Carrigan says alopecia sharpened his acting skills. The actor who plays NoHo Hank in HBO’s comedy ‘Barry’ started losing most of his hair in his 20s. By the time he hit 30, he had to wear false eyelashes and hairpieces to portray his character in “The Forgotten.” Speaking to The Post, Carrigan clarified that a “number of people” have said he won’t be booking any more acting gigs due to his hair loss. “I was told I was no longer attractive,” the 42-year-old actor recalls. “I was told I wasn’t going to book any roles. It was something I was so scared to hear from a young age. But the naysayers only made him even more determined to pursue the roles he really wanted. “It gave me the passion and lit a fire to prove them wrong,” he explained. “And that’s basically what I did.” Carrigan, who stars opposite Bill Hader in ‘Barry’, has revealed he thinks he won’t be booking any more jobs after losing all his hair. Merrick Morton / HBO Carrigan noted that alopecia has made him a better actor because he now embraces and leans into his “uniqueness”. He added: “I feel like these days everyone is trying to conform in one way or another and I feel like what makes people special ? That’s where the interesting stuff comes from. That’s where the pretty cool performance comes from. He would love to try his hand at other roles that don’t fall into the villain category. 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett C And clearly, Carrigan’s efforts paid off as he noted the “overwhelming” amount of love that flowed from playing NoHo Hank, a gay Chechen mobster with a heart of gold. “The sheer number of people coming up to me and quoting me or saying what a big fan it really makes me feel like I’m part of something very special,” he explained. “And I really try not to take anything for granted.” And though Carrigan admitted he’s been offered plenty of gangster roles since the success of ‘Barry’, he hopes to show Hollywood he’s capable of so much more. “Everyone is kind of like a one-sided mind,” he shared. “They want to label you. I love to mix things up and I love to play bad guys. It’s so much fun. But obviously, yeah, there are so many more roles out there and so much more that I can do. Carrigan (far left) had to wear hairpieces and false eyelashes while filming ‘The Forgotten’. ABC/courtesy Everett Collection “And I think now that I’ve broken in or really stepped in the door, I feel like there’s so much potential and it’s a very exciting time.” Carrigan is currently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, alongside his “Barry” costar Henry Winkler. The actor explained that, like most people, he was completely overwhelmed to meet the “Fonz” and confessed that the “excitement never goes away”. He further described him as “cheerful” and full of energy to everyone around him. Both Carrigan and Henry Winkler are Emmy nominees in the same category. FilmMagic for HBO He continued, “He is such a good listener and just very present with everyone. He’s like everyone’s favorite grandfather. He really makes you feel warm, accepted, and yes, just to be in the same room as him, same cast as him, and with the same category as him. His. This is a dream. It’s an absolute dream. “Barry” is currently filming its fourth season.

