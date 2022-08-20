How Steven Soderbergh’s bubble subverts Hollywood glamor

Steven Soderbergh certainly likes to experiment. Browsing through his filmography reveals a selection of films so disjointed in genre and style that it’s hard to believe it was all the work of one man. Nestled between its commercial attractions like Out of sight and the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy lies a selection of films so diverse that it rivals Takashi Miike for the most idiosyncratic filmography in cinema: horror as Foolish to comedy as Schizopolisscience fiction genre Solaris biopic like Erin Brockovitchin addition to the countless thrillers and crime dramas he produces almost every year, it seems that musical comedy is the only genre Soderbergh has yet to tackle (although he has circumvented his foundations with magic mike). The fact that he manages to tackle them all is impressive in itself, but that he’s also able to infuse everyone with that distinctive Soderbergh feel, even using such eclectic styles of filmmaking, is remarkable. There is no other director in Hollywood like him, and cinema is a richer and more complete medium with him.

Given that his filmography currently has 28 feature films (plus a few attempts in the world of television), it’s no surprise that a few have fallen into obscurity. The most notable example is Bubble, his 2005 drama that saw him put aside his sixteen years of finely tuned talent for the most understated film of his career. out between Ocean’s Twelve and good german, the film has come and gone with barely a jolt, and these days earns little more than a passing mention in discussions of Soderbergh’s career. It is easy to understand why, given that Bubble relies entirely on unknown actors with a style so stripped down it feels like the work of a first director concocting a film from whatever he has at hand rather than the fifteenth film from an award-winning director Oscars. In many ways, it feels like a return to its roots, conjuring up memories of its rapidly produced debut. Sex, lies and video which makes him the child star of the independent scene. Given his subsequent rise which saw him direct some of the most important films of his time, it’s probably no surprise that he wanted to take a vacation away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood for a decidedly more simple. Bubble may not have left an impact like his other films, but the use of such a minimalist style by such a prestigious director makes for a fascinating watch, and its success cements Soderbergh as one of the greatest. filmmakers of his generation.





As with all aspects of the film, Bubbles the story is very simple. Centered on an unnamed town somewhere in the Ohio wilderness, the film follows two doll factory employees whose lives are turned upside down when a new worker is hired. Martha (Debbie Doebereiner) is a middle-aged woman who has few social contacts outside of her job. His only friend is Kyle (Dustin James Ashley), an introvert in his early twenties who seems uncomfortable with Martha’s affection for him. When the factory hires Rose (Misty Dawn Wilkins), a woman struggling to raise her young toddler, Kyle is immediately drawn to her. The two grow closer and end up going on a date, with Martha becoming increasingly jealous of the pretty young woman who “steals” her closest friend. Tensions rise and lines are crossed, culminating in a final act so austere it makes the opening look like heaven in comparison. Anyone who loves a happy ending should stay away from Bubblebut for everyone else, there’s plenty to admire in what is arguably one of the most captivating depictions of working-class life ever filmed.





The best way Soderbergh shows this – and indeed, the film’s greatest strength in general – is with its actors. None of its central trio are professional actors, but rather residents of the town of Belpre where the film was shot. Doebereiner was a manager at a local KFC, for example, while Wilkins was a hairdresser. It doesn’t take a seasoned reviewer to infer that this rookie cast of actors probably won’t deliver the best performances you’ve ever seen, and that’s exactly what happens. The stilted line deliveries and awkward body language make their presence known in every scene, and while that can make viewing tedious at times, that’s exactly the point. What they lack in technical finesse, they make up for with cold-blooded credibility, making the film feel like a fly-by-night documentary rather than a narrative drama. Their years (and in some cases, decades) of living at the bottom of the social chain shine through in their performances, allowing them to present an authentic depiction of everyday life in a way a major Hollywood celebrity could never replicate.





The decision to use improvised dialogue adds to this feeling, with the actors having full control of their character’s voice and personality while adhering to a rough model provided by Coleman Houghwho previously wrote Soderbergh’s 2002 comedy-drama Full frontal. Giving control of such a vital element of cinema to a group of people unfamiliar with the nuances of writing could have been disastrous, but these actors bounce off each other so easily, it’s as if they had been colleagues all their lives. Watching them interact on their lunch break, eating the same fast food at the same table day after day, chatting about mundane topics like their previous jobs and what they’re going to do when they get off work (usually sleeping or working at their second job), hits so close to reality that you start to feel like a voyeur spying on other people’s lives. One of their lunches is spiced up with the fact that they will receive a $50 bonus if they meet their quota for that week, but the excitement is quickly fueled when they all realize they have no idea. what they would do with it. kind of money. Just reading about it might seem incredibly boring, but there’s a strangely hypnotic power to these scenes that few dramas can match.





The lack of overwritten dialogue allows Soderbergh to shine a light on just how scripted a traditional film’s most basic conversation is, giving the film a distinctive feel even when telling a conventional story. There is a refreshing simplicity to Bubble, with events simply happening with nothing shining a spotlight on all the important stuff we’ll need later. For example, Martha’s resentment toward Rose is not conveyed through emotional speeches or big Aaron Sorkin-esc dialogue, but through blank stares and meticulous gestures. Most of their exchanges are just polite conversation, with Martha burying her hatred so deeply behind the mask of friendliness that anyone who has had to interact with someone they dislike for a long time will be able to identify with them. . When Martha realizes that Rose’s date is Kyle, her reaction gives no indication that she cares one way or another. Later, Martha stops at the restaurant and grabs some pizza, and the shot of her eating alone as the city gives way to night is one of the loneliest images in cinema.

The simple yet powerful nature of the shot is a good segway for discussing Soderbergh’s directing. Continuing his cinematic experiments throughout his career, Soderbergh opted for an inexpensive HD camera that made Bubble look like a home movie rather than a major production. It gives the film an intimacy that complements its characters, enhancing its earnest insight into their lives without ever glorifying the situation they find themselves in. Main shots dominate the cover, allowing the performances to dictate the flow of scenes rather than editing them. For most of the film, the camera is locked in place, with Soderbergh filming everything from dilapidated houses to vacant sidewalks with an uncomfortable stillness that accentuates the ever-increasing anxiety. It is a style evocative of the greatest authors of minimalist cinema such as Yasujir Ozu and Robert Bresson, which the latter had a famous disdain for acting. Soderbergh seems to have taken these lessons to heart, and by removing artifice from the equation with the way he captures his actors and also the performances themselves, he is able to make his portrayal of the underprivileged all the more impactful.





While most Bubble Focuses on the small-scale conflicts we will all experience on a daily basis, the film steps into the underworld of crime for its final act. Best not to spoil how it turns out, though even a half-asleep viewer lying on their couch should see the twist coming a mile away. This isn’t meant to be Soderbergh’s attempt to dethrone M.Night Shyamalan as the king of plot twists, but instead serves as the ultimate reinforcement of the film’s central theme. It’s about an attempt at a life of crime by someone who thinks watching a few true crime documentaries is all he needs to become the next DB Cooper, only to realize that he has no finesse needed to get away with it. Soderbergh avoids the temptation to introduce a grizzled police officer who spends his life in the bottom of a glass, and who indulges in long scenes spilling evidence as their target stays one step ahead forever. Instead, the culprit is caught almost immediately, apprehended through the use of facts so obvious that it makes their capture less of a victory for righteous morale and instead downright pathetic. It might not sound exciting, but seeing such a realistic portrayal of police work in a medium that has thrived on such a sensational version makes for an exciting (and refreshing) watch.





As the credits roll, our characters have regressed so far past the low point they already were that many viewers will wonder what the point was. The answer is simple – because that’s the way the world is. Real life does not operate in a three-act structure where everything is wrapped up in a neat little package at closing time, but rather an ongoing series of events whose consequences we must live with for decades. come. In a time when every piece of news feels like another nail in our planet-sized coffin, why would anyone want to watch a film as pessimistic as this? Because it can tell us a lot about ourselves, the people we interact with, and movies in general. It’s only watching a movie like Bubble you realize how fictional a normal film is, and while such things lend themselves well to basic storytelling and entertainment, the occasional deviation can be a truly haunting experience. The simplest techniques are often the most effective, and by designing the film around this conviction without letting the shadow of its Hollywood successes taint its approach, Bubble can easily be counted among the best films of Soderbergh’s career.



