Sir Kenneth Branagh: This English teaser is out. Oscar-winning actor Sir Kenneth Branagh plays Boris Johnson





Oscar-winning actor Sir Kenneth Branagh has turned into former British Prime Minister Borish Johnson for the upcoming TV drama ‘This England’ which will premiere in September. Using a punch adding several weight stones and a wild sand wig, Branagh made the transformation look almost real. The trailer for “This England” has been released. In the trailer, the actor playing Boris Johnson could be seen relaxing with his wife Carrie on a speedboat. Ophelia Lovibond plays the character of Mr Johnson’s wife.

The TV series is a recreation of Boris Johnson’s life at No 10, particularly the first months of his arrival in office as Prime Minister. In a trailer scene, Mr Johnson could wave to well-wishers and then walk down Downing Street. Another scene shows Sir Kenneth as the outgoing Prime Minister, 58, snuggling up with his wife Carrie on a sofa while clutching a glass of red wine. Another footage shows Sir Kenneth portraying Boris in April 2020 while battling Covid in hospital. It shows the Prime Minister breathing through a mask as he sits in a wheelchair and addresses the nation at a press conference amid the pandemic.

The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson: A Timeline The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson: A Timeline The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson: A Timeline January 2019: Became Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been named British Prime Minister after a landslide victory over Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. January 2020: Brexit Hero Johnson pushed his Brexit divorce deal through parliament, and in January 2020 the UK left the European Union. March 2020: Pandemic Johnson announced a UK-wide lockdown. But otherwise, his government has been accused of a “slow response” to the pandemic. April 2021: Wallpapergate Boris Johnson has been accused of illegally funding the lavish refurbishment of his official Downing Street apartment. In the TV drama, controversial councilor Dominic Cummings is played by Simon Paisley Day, while Shri Patel portrays the character of Chancellor Rishi Saunak. The TV series will air on September 21. According to the broadcaster, the series takes us into Johnson’s “controversial personal and political life” as he grapples with “Covid-19, Brexit”. They also added that the events featured in the series are “intertwined with stories” where you will see “doctors, nurses and nursing home workers working tirelessly” to contain and bring the virus under control. While “scientists are racing against time” to understand the virus.



