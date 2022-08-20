MACOA plans a full season of entertainment | Local

From a Beach Boys tribute concert to Junie B. Jones’ Essential School Survival Guide, the Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) will “bring it to Parkland” throughout its 2022-2023 season. .
Since becoming a non-profit community arts organization in 1990, MACOA has brought quality arts and cultural events to the region. The 2022-2023 season will be no exception. The lineup features events with artists from New York, Nashville and St. Louis in our area and something for everyone.
The MACOA season kicks off with a fantastic Beach Boys Tribute concert at the Centene Center by Nashville-based band Sail On. Co-sponsored by the City of Farmington, the concert will take place at 7 p.m. on October 8. Sail On will transport audiences to the surf and sand of the 1960s and 1970s. Soak up your favorite Beach Boys tunes like “Good Vibrations,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” and “Little Deuce Coupe.” Tickets are $15 and are available now at Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive, or by calling 573-756-0900.
James Bond fans and music fans will enjoy a spectacular concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday October 22 at the Centene Center. Shaken, Not Stirred, a concert of music from the James Bond films, orchestrated and conducted by Dr Kevin White, will transform the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Community Band into a “pop orchestra”. Along with familiar 007 instrumental theme songs, carefully selected singers will perform chart-topping hits such as “Diamonds Are Forever,” “The Look of Love,” “Skyfall” and “Thunderball” accompanied by the orchestra. Tickets are $15 and will be available August 22 at the Civic Center.
December will bring New York to Park Hills. Ezekiel Andrew starred in The Lion King Chorus on Broadway in November 2021. Since then, as a stunt double, he has performed the role of Mufasa numerous times. This powerful baritone from Mississippi will perform at the Park Hills Mineral Area College Theater at 6 p.m. on December 6. Come and watch a proud heritage concert of jazz, musical theater and hymns.
MACOA and the City of Farmington also announced that New York’s TheaterWorks USA children’s theater troupe will return after a travel hiatus. Bring the whole family at 2 p.m. on February 25 at the Centene Center, as this group brings the ever-popular character Junie B. Jones to life in the musical Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School.
For something completely different, at 7 p.m. on March 25, Ed Reggi and the Paper Slip Theater of St. Louis head to the Mineral Area College Theater for a hilarious improv comedy show called “Whose Laugh Is It Anyway, modeled after the popular television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” Quick thinking, wit, acting and musical talent combined with audience interaction and participation make for a fun night of entertainment and family.
The 2022-2023 season is packed with arts and entertainment that no one will want to miss. In addition to these great events, don’t forget the 9th ART Blooms Banner Contest, the 23rd K-12 Art Show, the 3rd Creative Writing Contest & Workshop, and the 2nd Brave Is Beautiful Photo Exhibit of Local Heroes .
MACOA is currently accepting donations from community businesses and individuals whose support helps keep the event season affordable for this region. Visit https://mineralareaarts.org/donations/ give online.
Subscriptions are the first option to guarantee access to all the events described above. Save money and enjoy the convenience of having tickets mailed to your address approximately three weeks before each event. Buying now you will receive $60 value for the purchase price of only $50. To purchase a subscription online, visit https://bit.ly/MACOASeasonTicket22-23.
For more information, contact Scottye Adkins, Executive Director, at [email protected] or 573-518-2125.