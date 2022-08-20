Bollywood Celebrity Trainer Shares The Cons Of Blindly Wanting A Superhero Body

Bollywood has definitely suffered a huge fitness transformationafter which every mainstream actor and actress must make exercise and diet a part of their daily lives in order to keep up with the competition.

However, there are some things that some “fitness enthusiasts” around the world do to look super ripped that may not be the healthiest thing for your body and can have serious long-term downsides. .

In a conversation with MensXPSohrab Khushrushahi of SohFittakes us behind the scenes and shares some secrets people follow that make them have those superhero looks:

Question 1: Actors sometimes tend to dehydrate to appear ripped in a big fight scene, what are the dangers of doing this without proper supervision?

First off, I don’t think anyone should do this. And secondly, if it is necessary, it must be done under proper supervision, because you are depriving the body of an essential need, water.

Dehydration for muscle definition OR drying out could prove counterproductive and ruin your muscles in the long run, as dehydration leads to a decrease in muscle water content and eventually muscle size.

Additionally, dehydration affects physical performance and also delays recovery – this is essential, especially if you train regularly, as delayed recovery will affect your subsequent training cycles.

Dehydration also makes it difficult for your body to regulate heat, eventually causing your body temperature to rise and your heart rate to drop. Therefore, proper monitoring is required.

Question 2: Maintaining such an incredible physique forces actors to starve themselves of carbs and sugar for long periods of time, which can trigger intense cravings and other issues. What are some of the mental health issues associated with trying to maintain the superhero body?

To reduce your body fat to single digits and maintain that throughout your life is very difficult. Even most athletes can’t do that. When you are depleted of fat, you have no reserve energy and your body cannot function at optimal levels.

You are always hungry and constantly hungry, which negatively affects your mood, your level of concentration drops and your anxiety can skyrocket.

Additionally, this still-consuming, calorie-counting lifestyle also ensures that your brain receives low levels of essential fatty acids, which results in irritability, severe mood swings, and mental fatigue.

Extremely low body fat and energy intake are negatively correlated with cortisol levels, which hampers the immune system while making you susceptible to infection and disease.

Question 3: What are the potential side effects if you are aiming for an extremely low body fat percentage?

Low body fat percentage can affect the ability of the cardiovascular system to function normally, as abnormally low heart rates or bradycardia can lead to dizziness, nausea, cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest.

Fats also help maintain your body temperature and also provide insulation for the organs and their lack can lead to thyroid malfunctions.

Moreover, it leads to metabolic imbalances, joint injuries, etc. If you don’t have enough fat and don’t consume enough calories, your body will start breaking down muscle for energy, which will make you weaker overall, which will prove counterproductive.

Question 4: What would be this message of caution that you would give to people, based on these unrealistic expectations that these superhero movies, for example, create specifically about the male physique?

There’s a lot of stuff that goes into making these movies, there’s a lot of stuff that goes into what the actors have to do to achieve a particular look. You cannot expect results overnight.

Some of these actors have been living this lifestyle for eons and you, as a newbie, can’t expect to get there in weeks or even months.

Plus, everyone’s body and mind are wired differently, which means it takes a lot of conditioning to bring about change. If we want to aim for something, we prefer to aim for the dedication, the hard work, the discipline that these actors put in rather than clinging to appearances.

Do the work in a timely and structured manner and the results will show themselves. Aim for sustenance rather than substance.

Question 5: Why do you think many people are now switching to HIIT and strength training rather than following the usual strength training? What contributes to this trend?

The first thing people need to understand, and I’ve been saying this for a long time, you don’t have to feel like you’re dying every time you work out.

I actually think people need to balance their workouts, you can’t do HIIT(High Intensity Interval Training) every day.

Bodyweight training is great, if you can’t handle your own body, in terms of weight, you don’t have to add resistance to it. So do the right moves, bodyweight training is fine, do it every day.

But everyday HIIT will, at some point, catch up and lead to injury, it can also lead to overtraining. I think you have to find that balance. You need to get into bodyweight work, you need to get into HIIT because it makes you feel good, makes you feel like you’ve trained, but you also need to get into strength training old fashioned traditional. So there is a mix of everything you need to get in.

Question 6: Would you like to one day train India’s elite forces, just like Da Rulk trained America’s SEALS?

Sure why not? It would be an honor for me to help the armed forces. It’s about making this country fitter, so yeah, I would love to.