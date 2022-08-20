North Hollywood strippers set to join Actors Equity Union





This week, dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood filed a petition to form a union with the National Labor Relations Board. If the election is won and certified by the NLRB, Star Garden will become unionized and affiliated with the Actors Equity Association, which represents live theater actors and professional stage managers and actors. In March, Star Garden dancers began protesting what they say was mistreatment and say owners and security staff have fostered an environment of harassment and been lax on worker safety and cleanliness . In April, the band filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding issues including bed bugs, broken glass and protruding rusty nails on stage. The dancers also had concerns about the health and safety of drunk patrons, including an accusation against a security employee who refused to help remove video from a patron’s phone, a violation of a policy of longtime non-phone and label in topless clubs. The Los Angeles Times reports that dancers are continuing the protest by refusing customers, and notes that club owners Stepan and Yevgenya Jenny Kazaryan did not respond to requests for comment. In July, BuzzFeed News received a statement from a lawyer representing the Kazaryans, who denied the allegations of misconduct. Black Restaurant Week returns From today until August 28, Black Restaurant Week returns to Los Angeles, with restaurants throughout Southland, including The Sisters Southern Kitchen & BBQ, Wood Urban Kitchen, My Fathers Barbecue and Hotville Chicken. Take part in the Black Restaurant Week website and see where to dine not just at the end of August, but throughout the year. Holy Cow BBQ expands to Redondo Beach Holy Cow BBQ announced the opening of a fourth location on August 25. This one in Redondo Beach at 1617 S. Pacific Coast Highway, and adds to the list of Holy Cow restaurants in Santa Monica, West LA and Culver City. A positive review for N/soto Los Angeles Times Critic Bill Addison has praised the Mid City izakaya-inspired N/soto restaurant, where he clearly appreciates the skills of executive chef Yoji Tajimas. Celebrity N/naka chefs Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama opened N/soto in April. Longtime restaurant Mucho Mas makes a triumphant return After being ravaged by a fire in February 2020, the 42-year-old Mucho Mas restaurant in North Hollywood reopened this week. Get the full story at CNB-4. Happy hour by the sea in Venice If free time is available Wednesday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., go to Waterside on the promenade of Venice. If a $20 pitcher or $3 pretzel doesn’t appeal to you, there’s also an $89 magnum bottle of Summer Water Rose and half a dozen oysters available, and just steps away from the Pacific. A change at All Day Baby If All Day Babys Chicken Fried Steak or one of the many popular dinner dishes is your favorite, it’s best to get there soon. Starting September 1, restaurant co-owner and chef Jonathan Whitener will be making some changes to the dinner menu at Silver Lake Restaurant. Co-owner Lien Ta described the change on Instagram as a pop-up at dinner.

