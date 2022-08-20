Bollywood beauties Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are good friends and share a healthy bond. Recently, the duo attended the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan.

Now, the good news is that these two actresses will be starring together very soon. Both took to their Instagram handles and announced the sweet news. It will be interesting to watch these two on screen.

While Janhvi Kapoor is recently seen in Hotstar’s original film Good Luck Jerry, Sara Alia Khan is busy shooting two films with Vicky Kaushal and Vikrant Massey.

