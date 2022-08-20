HBOs House of the Dragon debuts tomorrow as company cuts budgets





HBO prequel to game of thronesan epic directed by Targaryen titled Dragon Housedebuts tomorrow and there’s a ton of pressure to perform. It’s a precarious time for HBO to drop a show that would cost $20 million per episode, not including an expensive blitz marketing. After HBO merged with Discovery earlier this year, David Zaslav took over the company’s Iron Throne as CEO and cut costs like it was Starks at the Red Wedding. Main acts of budgetary violence under his leadership: 1. Yesterday, HBO beaten down 36 underperforming shows and movies from its streamer, HBO Max, including 20 original series. The move ends all pending payments to cast, crew and writers and will save the company tens of millions of dollars, per CNBC. 2. Earlier this week, 14% of the company’s staff (around 70 employees) were laid off, Deadline reported. Most worked on HBO Max, and sources told Vox that the layoffs continue to through the fall. 3. Earlier this month, HBO removed bat girl and, more tragically, Scoob! 2 (oh cruel fate!) for tax cuts, according to Variety. Before Zaslav took the helm, a former WarnerMedia executive (relative to HBO) told Vox, We must be a little crazy. So when Discovery stepped in, it took a pile of IOUs that now make up the majority of the company’s $53 billion debt. Zaslav promised investors who have been holding back their streaming investments across the board that the hell will cut $3 billion in savings from the merger. HBO Shouldn’t Count Its Dragon Eggs Before They Hatch, But Dragon HouseThe odds of pulling its weight in both dollars and Emmys looks good: on the one hand, the reviews are there and they’re encouraging. On the other hand, it looks like viewers are ready to forgive HBO for blowing it up in the final season of game of thrones. Multiple analytics companies and HBO itself are reporting that viewers have flocked to rewatch the former Obtained episodes ahead of its prequel premiere, a promising sign that they’ll be listening for Dragon House. If you want to spend a lot more time in Westeros, you can: HBO is toying with at least seven other projects as it tries to keep the door open for this franchise for as long as possible.J.W.

