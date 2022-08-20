Zaslavs Hamptons – Hollywood Vanity Project – Puck

You must feel a little bad for mike deluca and Pam Abdi, the new heads of the Warner Bros. They’re trying to do big theatrical projects for a company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which now says it wants to prioritize movies that can make millions in theaters firstand they have a few, they’re almost ready to give the go-ahead. Ryan Goslingfor example, agreed to play with Margot Robbie in the prequel to oceans films, one of Warner’s biggest franchises outside of DC and Harry Potter. If deals close, next summers co-stars Barbiealso at Warners, will find the filmmaker Jay Gardonwho De Luca worked with a long time ago Austin Powers to New Line.

Not bad is not it ? For filmmakers, oceans checks many boxes of theatricality: Proven IP; big stars in their prime; the chance, in success, to make several sequels with different heists, or even a television spin-off for HBO Max. And with what I said, it will be a much larger budget than Steven Soderberghs Clooney-LEDs oceans movies and Sandra Bullock spin-off, the new will feel After theatrical and maybe even summer-worthy, while not costing nearly the $200 million Netflix burned on Goslings The gray man. Win win.

oceans would have been a nice first project for De Luca to put into production since he took over for Toby Emmerich in July. (Warners says the Joker continued with Lady Gaga is De Lucas’ first green light, but it was a foregone conclusion.) Instead, De Luca was forced sorry, it was suggestedby his boss, CEO of WBD David Zaslavthat the studio first says yes to wise guysa mob drama starring robert deniro79 years old, in dual role like rival gangsters, one of which tries to kill the other. It will be led by Barry Levinson, 80; the scenario is Nick Pileggi, 89; and the main producer is Irwin Winker91 years old, who has been trying to get this story told since 1974, as evidenced by this archived Time story go around. You can’t make this up.

No disrespect to all the talented people involved and yes, great movies can be made at any age (see Ridley Scott and Clint Eastwood) but is wise guys really what Zaslav, a cable TV career executive with no film experience, thinks is theatrical? Maybe if they throw him out for Hillcrest Country Club membership. De Niro, while remaining excellent in Scorsese movies, has been working for paychecks for a while now, in projects that are both good and, often, very bad. Pileggi wrote: Freedmen and Casinobut in recent years he’s been bouncing around on television, and he hasn’t written a studio-produced film since. City hall in 1996. Levinson has had a storied career, including recent television work and his Oscar for rain mansure, but he hasn’t made a movie for theaters since the 2015 comedy Rock La Kasbah, which grossed around $3 million worldwide. A producer jokingly asked me, did Zaslav mistakenly think he was calling Sat Levinson?, a reference to the son of Barrys, HBO’s in-demand creator Euphoria and the next The idol. Ouch.

So how did wise guys occur? How does a movie that is expected to cost between $40 million and $50 million, which literally nobody at Warner Bros. wanted to do, and that’s not really up to the norm for movies that Zaslav himself married investors not three weeks agoend up as the first real go-ahead in the new Warners era?

According to three familiar sources: Early one morning in May, Zaslav called Winkler, whom he has known for years. (Between this project and Sylvester Stallones recent attacks on Rocky property, Winkler hasn’t enjoyed as much press in years.) Zaz asked how they could work together, and Winkler mentioned it wise guys screenplay by Nick Pileggi that Warners, among others, had passed on. It turns out that Pileggi and his late wife, Nora Ephron, have been close friends with the Hamptons and the Zaslavs for years, a fact Winkler probably knew only too well. A source even told me that Pileggi discussed the project with Zaslav before Winkler called, which would explain his exuberance. (A representative for Zaslav declined to comment.)

So Zaz called Emmerich, and Toby apparently explained why a movie like this might not be in Warners’ strategy, meaning it wouldn’t do enough business in theaters to warrant a marketing campaign. , and it would probably be too expensive for what Zaslav wanted to spend on movies for streaming. Zaslav didn’t exactly ask Emmerich to do the movie, but he certainly made it known that he thought it was a great project and loved seeing it made, despite reservations. Thus, the green light process began.

A few weeks later, Emmerich was out, De Luca and Abdy were there, and when they started in Burbank in July, this strange Wise Guys movie that their new boss really, really the likes stared them in the face. The announcement hit trades this week, accompanied by more than a few giggles in town.

A part of me is like, So what? Zaz is responsible, he can make all the movies he wants, and he’s not the first entertainment director to want to work with his friends. Many hits start that way, and Zaz is sometimes portrayed as the mayor of the Hamptons, so there are plenty of buddies he doesn’t Do business with. And for all you and I know, Warners could be celebrating the creative and financial triumph of wise guys at the Oscars in 2024.

Still, it’s not a great look that this movie seems to be the product of the Hamptons cronyism. Zaslav doesn’t really know the film industry, and many at Warners feared that his inexperience would lead to exactly this kind of embarrassing situation. Especially since Zaz and his exterminator, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, are slashing and burning the people and projects of the newly merged company, literally throwing the nearly finished bat girl and Scoob! following the trash to save money, and disappearing movies and shows from HBO Max without notifying the creatives. While keeping such talent back lucratively employed on a Warner Bros. in its own right with dubious economic value.

It’s also not a great look for the studio as a whole. De Luca and Abdy share big projects all day long; saying no is a bit of work. So what this film gets a yes? It’s a strange message to the market, the agencies have certainly taken notice, and one that probably won’t be helpful to the new management, who are already dealing with corporate budget issues, all of DC’s challenges, and the parade. of consultants that Zaslav hired to help understand the movie industry. nothing against Alan Horn, Zaz’s senior film consultant, who engineered the Disney film revival; and its more informal consultants Sponge press, an experienced salesperson; and John Goldwina seasoned producer, but as a seasoned executive told me over breakfast today, if I ran a studio and my boss brought in three people who ran studios to help me do my job, I would wave goodbye to this studio.

Additionally, the creative community remains unnerved by the bat girl thing, which, despite all the media attention, always seems to have been a secret story. I was talking to a veteran studio head the other day, who told me that there are basically two main rules of leadership in a film company: 1) Never say a negative word in public about any of its own films; and 2) Release every movie you make, no matter how bad. You can pull it from the director, or put it in two theaters in Topeka, or send it straight to VOD Siberia. But if you give a filmmaker your word that you’ll make a work of art with them, you have to follow through on it. Moreover, you never know which outlet will find an audience.

Zaslav broke both of those rules, even though I explained those points to another seasoned movie director today, and he shot back that such thinking is outdated. Zaslav did everyone involved a favor by removing the terrible bat girl, said this person, and in addition, he manages Warner Bros. Discovery exactly as he told everyone he would do with expert fiscal discipline. Ask Zaslav which Hollywood executives he most admires and the hell probably runs names like Barry Diller, Michael Eisner, sid SheinbergWhere Jeffrey Katzenberg, none of whom were particularly valued at the height of his power. They were respectedand they made the economy work that enabled great content.

Zaz, in his day, is a guy whose career was built on operational expertise, or getting the most out of shitty hands. And despite the incredible assets of Warner Bros. Discovery, the company’s crippling debt and declining value, Time Warner’s assets alone were sold to AT&T for $85.4 billion in 2017, and now the combined Warner Bros. Discovery has a market capitalization of around $30 billion, which makes it another pretty shitty hand. He needs to drastically reduce the business, increase the profits, and turn it over to a buyer, or merge it into a joint venture, as soon as financially and legally possible.

All the more why this Wise Guys move is surprising. The movie probably does nothing for Warners and probably ends up losing money. Yet Zaslav seems to be caught between the strict financial discipline he preached and the social circles in which he likes to travel. It is indeed a throwback, something Robert Evans, whose house Zaz lives in, would presumably have done business with these same creators. It’s a relatively low outlay the hell can talk about this movie with his Hamptons buddies, and if by any chance it turns out great and makes money, he can even be considered a hero for to have defended it when others would not. But let’s be honest, this is something of a vanity project, of a guy paying people big bucks to find out more. The cost of wise guys for Warnersin dollars and in perception probably isn’t worth that personal adulation, is it?