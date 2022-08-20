Smith Entertainment Group Partners with Arctos Sports to Grow Sports and Entertainment in Utah | Company

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 19, 2022–
Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) today announced a partnership with Arctos Sports Partners (Arctos) to invest in Utah’s sports and business community. Arctos is a private investment platform focused on professional sports franchises in North American leagues and European soccer. SEG and Arctos are bullish on the Utah sports and entertainment market and are aligned in their commitment to the State of Utah, which includes a focus on SEG’s expansion plans, its intention to bring a third professional sports franchise in the state and its goal of making Utah a premier sports and entertainment center.
The Arctos partnership includes minority investments in several SEG properties, including Real Salt Lake, Utah Jazz (pending Board of Governors approval) and Vivint Arena. Previously, Arctos has invested in over 20 professional sports groups and franchises and was the first company of its kind to invest in MLB, MLS, NHL and NBA. His investments include Fenway Sports Group, Chicago Cubs, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Dodgers.
My wife Ashley and I are passionate about the state of Utah and committed to building organizations that can be a unifying force in our community. Few things do this as powerfully as sports, said Ryan Smith, president of Smith Entertainment Group. We are delighted to partner with Arctos. They are committed to Utah and to investing in this community and our athletic teams and facilities. As SEG continues to grow the professional sports landscape in the state, the Arctos partnership brings a strong commitment to Utah sports and a deep connection between all major sports leagues.
Arctos franchise partners are able to leverage the deep industry knowledge and operational expertise of the firm’s more than 30 investment and sports professionals, as well as senior corporate advisors , to help create added value.
We believe in Utah and all the amazing things happening in the state and believe SEG is poised to be the next great sports and entertainment group. Ryan Smith sees opportunity and innovation, and we look forward to supporting his vision for Smith Entertainment Group and Utah sports fans, said Arctos Sports Partners Partner Chad Hutchinson. Arctos works with visionary ownership groups, and Utah has that in SEG. Their commitment to giving back to the community and building world-class franchises aligns perfectly with Arctos’ mission. We are excited to work with Ryan and the team to explore more sports-related opportunities in the state and the possibility of building a premier sports and entertainment center here.
SEG led the purchase of the Utah Jazz in December 2020 and invested in Real Salt Lake in January 2022. Since then, SEG and its sports franchises have invested deeply in the community, including providing more than 100 scholarships on the total cost of attending students of financial need from an underrepresented group for every Utah Jazz victory over the past two seasons.
About SEG
Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) is a sports, technology and entertainment investment group focused primarily on the State of Utah. SEG’s portfolio includes Utah Jazz (NBA), Real Salt Lake (MLS), Vivint Arena, Rio Tinto Stadium, Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League), Utah Jazz Gaming (NBA 2K League), Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro), management of the Salt Lake Bees, Zone Sports Radio Network, and other Utah-centric business ventures.
About bears
Arctos Sports Partners works with innovative and visionary ownership groups and leagues in North American professional sports and European soccer. Arctos has a team of more than 30 investment and operating professionals with offices in Dallas and New York. In addition to liquidity solutions and growth capital, Arctos portfolio franchises are able to leverage the deep industry knowledge and operational expertise of the firm’s senior advisors, including Theo Epstein, to contribute to creating added value. To date, Arctos has invested in more than two dozen sports franchises and adjacent businesses and is poised to capitalize on expanding investment opportunities in the industry.
Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005346/en/
CONTACT: For media inquiries:
Michel Melame
KEYWORD: UTAH UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BASKETBALL FOOTBALL HOCKEY BASEBALL SPORTS LICENSING (SPORTS)
SOURCE: Smith Entertainment Group
Copyright BusinessWire 2022.
PUBLISHED: 08/19/2022 16:42 / DISK: 08/19/2022 16:42