From Darlings to Thappad, these Bollywood films are based on domestic violence

Emotional abuse, sexual abuse and threats all fall under domestic violence. Violence against women has been part of our society for a long time. It is still present in many corners of our country. The cinematic world improves its themes, plots and ideas daily. And so, we can see a lot of Bollywood movies based on real social issues.

Over the past few years, Bollywood has come up with plenty of decent films. Some films deal with concepts of domestic violence and patriarchal oppression. From Darlings to Thappad, here is a list of the top 10 Bollywood films that combat notions of domestic violence.

1. Darlings

“Darlings” is a satirical depiction of love and abuse. This Netflix Original starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma portrays the reality of domestic violence in a stunning way. It focuses on the naturalization of the oppression exerted on women by men once they have married. And how patriarchy is often nurtured by women too. But the way Badru fights Hamsa for his respect is more than commendable.

2. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Hamari Adhuri Kahani stars wonderful actors like Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. This film is a memory of how women can walk away from an abusive husband and an abusive marriage. Finding the love in his life.

3. Parched

Written and directed by Leena Yadav, Parched in a 2015 Indian drama film. Parched is a film that captures the true diabolical realities of a woman’s life. Evils like marital rape, child marriage, dowry, domestic violence, etc. The journey of four Rajasthani women fighting against these evils and for their rights is inspiring to watch.

4. 7 Khoon Maaf

7 Khoon Maaf is another film featuring a woman’s domestic violence. This film is based on Ruskin Bond’s book, Susanna’s Seven Husbands. Priyanka Chopra embodies the role of Susanna, who marries several times. Additionally, Irfan Khan portrays the role of one of her husbands, who sexually assaults her.

5. Thapad

‘Thappad’ is another master who sketches the violence inflicted on women by their husbands. This film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, who beautifully portrays her role as a woman who stood up against her husband’s abuse. How a slap can turn a loving woman into a woman who fights for her respect is very powerful and captivating.

6. Provoked

Starring the brilliant actress Aishwarya Rai, Provoked is a movie released in 2006. This movie is based on the true story of Kiranjit Ahluwalia. She marries a man named Deepak and moves to London. However, things take a turn for the worse when this affectionate man turns into an evil, torturous husband.

7. Akash Vani

Women often marry abusive men due to social pressure, and this film deals with the same truth. Akaash Vaani depicts the fate of a woman who has to suffer marital rape. Marital rape is another very naturalized thing in our society. However, every woman should struggle with this.

8.Mehndi

Directed by Hamid Ali Khan, Mehndi is a film that depicts the evils of societal practices like dowry. Also, this film is based on how after marriage, the woman has to endure the abuse that is inflicted on her by her husband and his in-laws.

9. Agni Sakshi

Agni Sakshi is a film that belongs to the 90s. It depicts very well the behavior of an overly possessive lover. It shows how the lover’s affection fades and eventually turns into abuse. Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar star.

10. Khoon Bhari Maang

Khoon Bhari Maang is a 1988 film which stars veteran actress Rekha. Her character Aarti is highly revered as she seeks revenge for her deserved rights as a woman. In addition, it helps many women to get out of the ills of marriage.

These are the Bollywood films that portray very well the social realities of violence that many women experience in their daily lives. Therefore, these films should be seen as motivation to progress and improve.

