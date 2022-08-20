Entertainment
Did these M*A*S*H characters have more than one actor?
13 out of 14 on the right! I missed Igor’s question. I really don’t remember anyone else playing her part.
Woah-woah-woah-WOH!!! The answer given here to question #2 is INCORRECT! Potter was played by 2 people. In the 8th season episode “Dreams”, Colonel Potter dreams of himself as a young boy on horseback. This boy was portrayed by – excuse me while I detour to IMDB.com – a boy at the time named Kurtis Sanders. So these are 2 people who portrayed Potter.
11/14
Henry Blake, Ho-Jon and Igor got it wrong.
The Henry Blake one, I got it wrong because I didn’t read the paragraphs before the quiz, thinking they included the movie version of MASH. That’ll teach me to read before taking the quiz.
Ho-Jon, I thought I remember being played by another actor, and Igor, I thought I was.
11/14 and other than the main characters, which I thought were still the same actor, I just guessed.
If you want to get technical on this Colonel Blake has been played by more than one actor just like Frank Burns because of Mash the movie they should have only mentioned the TV show when they did this quiz
Yeah – I want to be technical. I specifically went back and re-read their intro to see if they only qualified it for the show, and they didn’t. And the questions say “EVER”.
BALL FOUL, MeTV!!
They said in the intro:
“Following changes made after the pilot episode”
and
“The same respective actors have played these roles throughout the series.”
Not being technical, but it looks like they (MeTV) were referring to the show and not the movie.
You are right. I wish I had taken a screenshot of the intro when I did the quiz. I won’t say categorically that they came back and edited, but I certainly don’t remember them reading that way originally.
I could be wrong now. But I don’t think so. [apologies to the anti-Monk contingent for that one…]
Mike Henry, who played Margaret’s husband in one episode, also played an impressive Tarzan in three feature films. Tarzan and the Valley of Gold, Tarzan and the Great River, and Tarzan and the Jungle Boy.
A book on the Tarzan movies wrote about Mike “Henry looked like Tarzan like no one else.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.metv.com/quiz/did-these-m-a-s-h-characters-have-more-than-one-actor
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Major General Steele reminded the public that it IS okay to stamp your feet in the mud of the Mississippi. But soon he was chased by a butterfly net and put in storage for his own safety.