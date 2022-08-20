



[08/19/22 – 07:00 AM]

Video: Paramount+ Reveals Premiere Date and Official Trailer for Season 6 of Original Military Drama “SEAL Team”

The 10-episode season premieres Sunday, September 18 with all-new weekly episodes on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+. [08/19/22 – 06:01 AM]

Video: “Ivy + Bean” – Trailer – Netflix After School

Ivy and Bean didn’t expect to be friends. Ivy is calm, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become best friends. [08/19/22 – 12:26 AM]

Video: “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” Season 2 – Official Trailer – Netflix India

The fabulous four are back twice as daring and twice as glamorous! [08/18/22 – 08:01 PM]

Video: “Once Upon a Small Town” – Official Trailer – Netflix

Against his will, a big-city vet moves to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret. [08/18/22 – 08:31 AM]

Video: “American Gigolo” Official Trailer #2 – Showtime

Exonerated after fifteen years in prison for a murder he did not commit, former gigolo Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) faces the challenge of putting the pieces back together as the detective who put him behind bars attempts to solve the mystery that led to his incarceration. [08/18/22 – 08:31 AM]

Video: “A Family Friend” – Official Teaser – Peacock Original

The series is based on the heartbreaking true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic and obsessed “friend” of the family. [08/18/22 – 08:31 AM]

Video: “Buy My House” – Official Trailer – Netflix

Homeowners across the United States are pitching properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to strike a life-changing deal on the spot. [08/18/22 – 08:21 AM]

Video: HBO releases “House of the Dragon” promo “Fire Will Reign”

Based on George RR Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen. [08/17/22 – 01:01 PM]

Video: Official Trailer of The Secret Origins of the Batwheels – “Batwheels” – HBO Max Family

Discover the secret origins of the Batwheels on Batman Day, September 17. [08/17/22 – 01:01 PM]

Video: “Heartbreak High” – Official Trailer – Netflix

“Heartbreak High” is a high-octane ride through the minds and lives of a group of Australian teenagers. [08/17/22 – 11:48 AM]

Video: ‘Abbott Elementary’ calls the class into session with new key art and Season 2 promo

The second season is set to debut on its newest night, Wednesday, September 21 (9-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. [08/17/22 – 10:01 AM]

Video: AMC+ releases trailer and key art for “Pantheon”

The sci-fi drama based on a collection of short stories from award-winning author Ken Liu will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, September 1 on AMC+. [08/17/22 – 08:31 AM]

Video: “Vampire Academy” – Official Trailer – Peacock Original

From executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre comes a tale of friendship, romance and danger. [08/17/22 – 08:01 AM]

Video: “The Mighty Ones” – Season 3 trailer

Same gang, new territory… the Mighty Ones are back! Enjoy all the new episodes, coming to Peacock September 1st. [08/17/22 – 08:01 AM]

Video: “Wednesday” – Official Teaser – Netflix

The series stars Jenna Ortega in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more.

