Bazmee enjoys one of Bollywood’s few hits

Eight months into 2022, Anees Bazmee has the distinction of leading what the trade calls the only Hindi artist of the year: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. All-time blockbuster The Kashmir Files may not count , because it is a serious docu-drama. on a political subject. The trade also points out that the only other hits are Kannada KGF: Chapter 2 and Telugu RRR in Hindi dubbed versions.

As a writer (Aankhen) and director (Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng and Ready), comedy is serious business for Bazmee. He started his career assisting Raj Kapoor on Prem Rog four decades ago. Warned against becoming a director by many well-wishers, he helmed Hulchul (1995) and the film flopped.

But Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha in 1998, inspired by Hollywood’s French Kiss, turned out to be a super hit. Bazmee was not initially associated with the Laugh Riots. His next was Deewangee, a thriller. It wasn’t until No Entry (2005) that he became a director capable of delivering clean, thunderous laugh riots with backdrops as varied as infidelity or crime.



Anees Bazmee

I believe Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 landed in my lap only to give me stress to match the original! ironically the director. About his excellent track record as a filmmaker, he says, I accept whatever the almighty grants me. I know he will never let me suffer, because I work with dedication and honesty. As a storyteller, I want my film to succeed both in Ludhiana and in London, and with tycoons and the illiterate.

A grateful Bazmee adds: People gave Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 so much love because they even saw my movie again and again in theaters and I have to thank them. Of course, I thank my team, with a special mention for the camera work, the visual effects and the background music. From Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to my supporting artists like Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Ashwini Kalsekar, everyone was amazing.

Speaking of directing the sequel, he says, it was overall a very difficult subject. So thoda bahut shrey mera bhi hai (some credit goes to me too). Also, it was very kind of Priyadarshan-ji, my eldest and director of the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, to call me and tell me that I hadn’t let the franchise down.

The film was made with a lot of hard work preceded by clever thinking, Bazmee says. I decided to keep some elements, including Manjulika as the spirit, the title track and Ami je tomar, in a different way than the original film. It was enough to remind viewers of the original even as they realized they were watching something totally new and original. My film was a horror comedy and not a psychological thriller like the prequel. It was my first contact with the genre.

Bazmee has watched over 50 horror movies from India as well as Hollywood, Korea, Egypt and other countries. This research was my duty, something I had to do myself, he smiles.

Interestingly, he continues, I also have my two grandmothers to thank for telling ghost stories in my childhood. From these, Bazmee learned something invaluable: when we listened as a group of children, we wouldn’t be so scared. But if I was sitting alone outside, or maybe under a tree, the stories would impact me. So I learned that mood was vital for a horror movie. I kept that in mind and improved some sound effects and reduced others, including the background score. I made sure that the children enjoyed my film like a roller coaster ride, which frightened them, thrilled them and yet excited them.

His next project is the No Entry suite. My script is complete and the three heroes Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan all play dual roles. The producers are also the same while the heroines are worked. I’m also working on other subjects, and my delayed thriller since 2006, Benaam, is also on the anvil, he adds.