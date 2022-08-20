Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 trailer: Seema Sajdeh goes on a blind date, Maheep Kapoor in tears after clash with Bhavana Pandey





The second season of the highly anticipated Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is fast approaching and the OTT platform has finally dropped the trailer. The show starring Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor, has found its fans and going by the trailer, the second season has more to offer.

The trailer shows appearances from Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Badshah, and even filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar. It starts with the four ladies going for a ride with the following visuals giving a glimpse into their dramatic, roller coaster lives. According to the trailer, the upcoming season definitely has to offer more intrigue, glamour, and drama. To add more excitement to the show, Ananya appears to make an appearance in the show where she is seen asking if anyone is pregnant, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats and waiting for the show even more. The show also shows Maheep demanding more attention and care from her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor, while Bhavana asks her husband Chunky Pandey to have such a hard time with everyone. Interestingly, it also shows Karan trying to put Seema on a blind date. For the uninitiated, Seema announced her separation from husband Sohail Khan in May this year. The former couple broke up after 24 years of marriage. Together they have two sons Nirvan and Yohan. This season, like the previous season, Bollywood husbands Sameer Soni, Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor will appear. It is unknown if Sohail will make an appearance on the show. The first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives was released in November 2020. The second season is expected to stream on Netflix from September 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/fabulous-lives-of-bollywood-wives-season-2-trailer-maheep-kapoor-bhavana-pandey-conflict-seem-sajdeh-blind-date-8099496/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos