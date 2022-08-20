Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali calls him ‘the wife beater’; Ranbir Kapoor shames pregnant Alia Bhatt and more





The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a roundup of all the latest Bollywood trends of the day. From Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali calling the Dabangg Khan a wife-beater to Ranbir Kapoor shaming his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt, here’s a look at the hottest entertainment news of the moment. Also Read – Hrithik Roshan Reveals Lord Of The Rings Franchise Inspired His Superhero Movie Krrish Hrithik Roshan Reveals The Lord Of The Rings Franchise Inspired His Superhero Movie Krrish During his recent media interaction, Hrithik revealed that his superhero franchise Krrish, which was an expansion of his 2003 blockbuster Koi…Mil Gaya, has a deep connection to one of the greatest trilogies, Lord Of The Rings (LOTR). Check out the full story here. Read also – Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor and more what has been the least entertaining episode so far? VOTE NOW Dhanashree Verma Responds to Divorce Rumors With Yuzvendra Chahal After Removing ‘Chahal’ From Her Instagram The internet had fun sharing memes about Yuzvendra Chahal after his wife Dhanashree Verma removed the surname “Chahal” from her Instagram account. This sparked rumors of their divorce. However, Dhanashree finally clarified her separation. Check out the full story here. ALSO READ – Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt asked to be careful when clicking on her photos. she shows them interest in return and wins hearts [Watch Video] Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali calls him a ‘wife-beater’: ‘Not just me, but a lot’ Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has again targeted Salman Khan, whom she has dated in the past. She has now taken to social media to call Salman a ‘wife beater’ and urged people to stop worshiping Salman by describing him as a ‘sadistic patient’. Check out the full story here. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal spotted at clinic amid actress pregnancy rumors There have been rumors that Katrina Kaif is pregnant, and recently she was seen with her husband Vicky Kaushal at a clinic. Check out the full story here. Ranbir Kapoor massively trolled for shaming his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor called him insensitive for making a joke about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt’s weight gain. Check out the full story here. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

