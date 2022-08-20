Amid a series of flops, will Brahmastra be Bollywoods Saving Grace or yet another disaster

It’s no secret that the year 2022 for Bollywood has been one of the toughest.

While things seem to be back on track, in terms of shooting outdoors after the pandemic caught us with our pants down, with an unlucky streak of back to back flops, Bollywood seems to be drowning.

And with it, stars and filmmakers who no longer know what to expect.

Amidst this uncertainty and box office turmoil, Raj Bansal, a well-known film analyst and distributor, recently tweeted about expert opinion on brahmastras predicts the opening of the first day, all over India.

Share an article that talked about how Ayan Mukherjees films brahmastra Set to open at a whopping Rs. 25 crores, Raj Bansal’s opinion gave us food for thought, especially in guessing whether this vaunted mythological masterpiece is going to be Bollywood’s turning point or the final nail in its coffin.

At first glance, brahmastra seems to have it all – a famous cast, a unique story, exciting cameos, years of creation, Outrageous VFX and songs already playingin the mind of the public.

But will that be enough to break the culture of boycott that seems to be eating up movies left, right and center?

When the first meeting at Fox Star took place on Brahmastra, the boss said, “We are looking at a Rs 75 crore Pan India opening in all languages ​​combined!” Ramachandran Srinivasan (@indiarama) August 19, 2022

Ramachandran Srinivasan, a reporter, also ended up commenting on Raj Bansals’ tweet as he shared, When the first meeting at Fox Star was on Brahmastra, the boss said, “We are looking at an opening of Rs 75 crore Pan India in all languages ​​put together!”

A figure that seems too far-fetched after the failure of films like Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha, which could not even cover a collection of rupees. 50 crores in its opening week, let alone opening day.

I don’t know of any other movies but #brahmastra must work at the Box Office. I want to see this trilogy & How they are going to conclude this Franchise. With a bit of luck #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt NEWTON (@odisha_prabhas) August 18, 2022

While users wonder if the film could have made the planned collection in a pre-pandemic era, there is much talk about how films released on OTT platforms soon after their theatrical release are a determining factor of the decline in sales.

Whether #brahmastra did not do well at the box office, so Bollywood is heading for a serious crisis in the future. PS: My intuition tells me that it will be a blockbuster. Ayush Jain (@jainayush10) August 12, 2022

Maybe the only way to know if brahmastra sails to the box office or not is to wait for its release which is scheduled for next month.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, it is set to hit screens on September 9.