I explored the sustainable side of Hollywood and discovered the most walkable city in California

My best friend’s wedding brought me to the United States for the very first time this summer. After 28 years of gorging on shows like “Friends” and “Sex and the City” – and knowing entire scripts from films like “The Parent Trap” and “Mean Girls” – I was finally visiting the United States of America. . It was a surreal feeling experience.

And I wasn’t just staying anywhere, I spent two whole weeks in Los Angeles – in the heart of West Hollywood.

I chose to stay in Hollywood because, let’s face it, it’s so iconic. Roller skaters glide down Sunset Boulevard and celebrities pass by with fat-free, dairy-free, low-fat, decaffeinated oat milk slats are just a regular occurrence – I thought. And I couldn’t have been more right.

On day one, Gwyneth Paltrow drove by in a Mercedes jeep on Melrose Avenue — and after just a week here, I had already dined at the same restaurant (Craig’s exclusive hotspot) as Eva Longoria.

I went to the starry capital expecting huge portions of food in every restaurant (true), overly friendly staff greeting me in every store (true) and for everyone to comment on my very Britishaccent RP (true).

But let me tell you, what I didn’t expect about Hollywood was how close to nature I would feel – or how sustainable the lifestyle is there.

How to get around: West Hollywood is the most walkable city in California

Traffic jams in Los Angeles are infamous. In fact, Kylie Jenner (an LA resident – voted the world’s youngest billionaire in 2020) has been known to take 17 minutes flights just to cross the city and avoid getting in the car. Quite outrageous.

Public transport infrastructure is virtually non-existent in Los Angeles, so during your time here you find yourself relying on Ubers a lot to move.

But, despite being stuck in a few rush hour taxis, I was still relieved to return to West Hollywood as it’s so much more accessible on foot.

Compared to other parts of Los Angeles, you see a lot more people in WeHo. There are Bicycle lanes too – 517 to be exact. And summer is the perfect time for cycling because the weather is so mild and warm that no one wants to be stuck in the car in this climate.

Also, since the COVID pandemic, there is a lot less smog in LA because the air quality improved.

There is a whole range of walking visits you can take to experience the different sides of West Hollywood, including the ‘Architectural and Golden Era Walk’ and even the ‘Andaz Rock’ n ‘Roll Walk’.

I took a walking tour of celebrity homes. Embarrassing I know – but it was pretty cool to see stunning mansions owned by Mila Kunis, Johnny Depp, Katy Perry and Kylie Minogue. Plus, in the Hollywood Hills, you can peek into the sprawling homes of celebrities like Justin Timberlake and John Legend.

If you want to feel like a true Los Angeles local, go rollerblading at Sunset Strip Roller Rink. It’s right next to Carney’s Hot Dogs on Sunset Blvd and is open all summer from 2-10 p.m. – with DJ sets all day and a fun, friendly atmosphere.

I also recommend visiting the many Hollywood sites parks – another thing I didn’t expect to do. From scenic and pet-friendly “Kings Road Park” to “Plummer Park,” home to fitness fanatics and picnickers, WeHo has beautifully grassy spots to sit and soak up the sun.

Another interesting thing about this walking capital is the number of carpooling initiatives advertised everywhere, to reduce the number of individual journeys in the city.

There are signs on highways that limit certain lanes for carpool vehicles. It is described as “a traffic management strategy to promote and encourage carpooling”. For me, this turned out to be a great incentive to get people to share their travels – and it’s not something I had seen applied so much in Europe.

Where to eat: The food scene is a vegan paradise

You’ve heard of green juice in LA (which is absolutely a thing), but there’s so much more to the world of food and drink that’s not just healthy, it’s vegan.

As soon as I arrived, a few people recommended I visit a plant-based restaurant called Gracias Madre West Hollywood. It’s an all-vegan, organic ‘Meatless Mexican’ joint with a big Tequila and drinks menu.

I had mushroom quesadillas, vegan ceviche, chorizo ​​empanadas, and delicious classic tacos. The guacamole was also top notch, with lots of “arugula” strewn over the top (a term I soon learned meant arugula lettuce in the US!). Then…

Then there’s Crossroads Kitchen, another plant-based gem from WeHo. The best thing about this elegant upscale restaurant is that you would never guess it was vegan.

The menu features dishes like “Spaghetti con Nduja” and “Lasagne Bolognese” which look like meat dishes… but they are not. The result is that the place attracts customers from all walks of life, who hear the food is good, but don’t necessarily put two and two together to say it’s vegan. I had the Nduja spaghetti which boasted of being spicy, herbal Substitute the pork sausage which I know and love, and it did not disappoint.

They also make a wide variety of red, white and rosé wines – Went for a bottle of Santa Barbara Sauvignon Blanc which was refreshing and crisp.

When it comes to good food, I couldn’t write about LA without mentioning how cult (and absurdly expensive) it is. supermarket ‘Erewhon’.

Erewhon opened in Santa Monica in 2018 and has since become LA’s “hottest hangout,” attracting celebrities and influencers to shop at this ultra-healthy grocery store. There are now six Erewhon stores in Los Angeles alone – it’s literally one of the coolest places you can go to “see and be seen”.

For a complete experience, get the ‘Hailey Bieber’ smoothie for the modest sum of $17 (€16.90).

However, joking aside, this is actually a legit company. Certified B-Corp, Erewhon only sells organiclocal and sustainable products, from fruits and vegetables to meat, dairy and sweets. It supports emerging small brands, works with regenerative farms, and has little to no plastic packaging in stores.

Erewhon is definitely worth a visit in your quest for great food in LA…even if it’s just to spot the celebrities.

Where to stay: Sustainable luxury is the way to go

There is a lot of hotels to choose from in LA – but West Hollywood is one of the best places to stay because it’s in such a central location.

If you’re looking for something upscale, there’s The Chamberlain, The Mondrian or the famous Chateau Marmont.

Chateau Marmont is that glitzy hotel featured in films like ‘La La Land’, ‘A Star Is Born’ and, more recently, the Netflix show ‘Inventing Anna’ – it’s quite a place and definitely worth a visit.

All of these hotels are right in the heart of WeHo and offer skyline views and chic, stylish decor.

For a more economical option, you can opt for the Hilton Garden Inn, which is less exclusive, but perfectly sufficient for a few nights.

I stayed at 1 Hotel West Hollywood – as I had heard it was famous for its sustainable identifiers.

Directly on Sunset Boulevard itself, the building is very open and airy with sunlight pouring in through the windows. Not only was my stay comfortable and quite luxurious (power shower to die for), but it was clear the hotel lived up to its green reputation.

Suspended plants absolutely dominate the building, from the hall to the staircase to the bookshelves in my room – it’s like a big indoor garden. Reclaimed wood covers every surface you can see, from cork wallpaper in the hallways to oak tables in the lobby and recycled floors.

My room was lovely too – with organic cotton sheets and refillable eco-brand Bamford products in the bathroom.

But one of the most unique things I loved was the hotel’s initiative to give back to charity. When you arrive in your room, you are given a small block of wood which tells you that in case of overpacking, you are free to leave Clothes at the hotel after you check out – as they partner with a local charity and donate items to.

I ended up leaving my black high heels (packed for the aforementioned wedding I was attending here) as they were bulky for my suitcase but still had a lot of life left in them. I was happy to know they were passed on to someone else.

The food in the hotel lounge and rooftop restaurant is delicious, if a little meaty, but you get what you pay for – as the portions are large.

One of my favorite meals of the entire trip was at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Harriet’s, which is completely open-air and gives you amazing views of the Los Angeles skyline at night. It’s not easy to get a reservation there, as tables book up weeks in advance and the clientele is boiling hot… But what’s a visit to LA without pretending to belong? in a place like this?