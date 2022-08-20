SMPTE Hollywood will highlight advances in camera color science





SMPTE Hollywood will explore the latest developments in camera color science and their impact on production and post-production at its monthly meeting scheduled for August 25e at 6 p.m. at the historic Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood. The event will include presentations from leading film camera manufacturers, ARRI, Blackmagic Design, Canon and Sony. This will be followed by an open Q&A with colorists and colorists from Arsenal FX Color, Margarita Mix, MTI Film and Picture Shop. The Colorist Society (CSI) is the featured sponsor of the event, which is free and open to everyone. Register here. Presenters: art adam Cinema lens specialist, ARRI, serves as an evangelist for ARRI’s current and future lens products, including Signature Filter Primes and Zooms, Master Primes, Master Anamorphic Primes, Ultra Primes and FSND. His previous experience includes 26 years as a cinematographer focused on commercial and visual effects, with occasional forays into corporate marketing, documentary, multi-camera and virtual reality.

Tyler Rocheleau, The Technical Sales Representative, ARRI, represents camera systems, specializing in Camera Stabilization Systems (CSS). He also works as a cameraman.

Bob Caniglia, Director of Business Operations, Americas, Blackmagic Design leads multiple sales channels for the DaVinci Resolve and Revival product lines. Having started his career as an editor, producer and director, Caniglia has spent the past 20 years working for production and post-production manufacturers, including senior sales positions at Panasonic, Quantel, Snell and DaVinci Systems. He joined Blackmagic Design in 2009.

Tor Rolf Johansen, Motion picture product specialist Blackmagic Design won six Emmys for direction and production, and one as cinematographer in the Los Angeles market. As a freelance cinematographer and still photographer, he has worked for clients such as Cedars Sinai, MedVa, The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Pinkberry, CJ Jeans, GWP, Neiman Marcus, InStyle Magazine, The Discovery Channel, KCET, ESPN, MTV and The Magic Johnson. Foundation.

Michael Bravin, Fellow-Marketing Operations, Canon Burbank, based at Canon's Customer Experience and Training Center. He has over 35 years of experience in audiovisual, film and television production, beginning as a producer/director, later as a technical engineer, educator and on-set consultant, and as a technical director of marketing. He is an associate member of ASC and SOC, a member of SMPTE and HPA, and a founding member of the Digital Cinema Society.

David Doko, The Technical Specialist, ITCG Marketing Operations, Canon supports color processing and post-workflows for Canon film products. It promotes the use of HDR reference display on set and raises awareness of HDR imaging standards and ACES color management for Canon products. He previously worked in post-production at IMAX.

Simon Marais , senior product manager, Sony Electronics Solutions America, is responsible for the VENICE digital cinema camera. He works directly with engineering and design groups in Japan to set product direction and new features. He also maintains daily interactions with the company's North American sales and marketing team to demonstrate and promote product solutions to customers and resellers.

Dan PerrySales & Business Development Manager, Sony Electronics Solutions America, manages sales of Sony Professional products on the West Coast and works with production companies as they transition to HD and file-based workflows. Colorists: Doug Delaney, Senior Colorist, Picture Shop, has over 100 credits as a colorist in film and television, including recent projects for Netflix, Hulu and NBC. Before joining Picture Shop in 2021, he spent three years at Technicolor. His experience also includes positions at Deluxe, Sony Pictures and Post Logic Studios.

Michael Mintz, ITUC, Margarita Mix's lead digital timer has timed short and long-form projects for film and broadcast for over 28 years. He is currently the senior digital color timer at Margarita Mix, Hollywood, where his work spans episodic television, feature films, commercials and music videos. Recent credits include Life Below Zero (BBC Worldwide), Port Protection (National Geographic), Speechless (Fox) and Bless This Mess (Disney). He is also one of the founders of the Colorist Society Hollywood.

Steven Porter Supervising Colorist, at MTI Film, has been a highly respected colorist since 1989. He has worked on many high-profile projects, including Showtime's WeedsEmmy Award winner for Cinematography and HBO Miniseries The Pacicnominated for an Emmy in Cinematography and winner of a Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) Award for Outstanding Color Grading.

Rory Gordon, Senior Colorist, Arsenal FX Color, has always had a passion for the science and art of image capture. She has worked on more than 20 television series as a colorist. She also writes and speaks regularly about bridging the gap between creative production staff and color scientists for the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, HPA Tech Retreat and others. Barry Goch and Linda Rosner will host. Who:SMPTE Hollywood What: Cameras and color science When: Thursday August 25e 6:00 p.m.: Camera Demos, Food and Drinks 7:00 p.m.: Presentations. Where: Linwood Dunn Theater, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Pickford Center for Motion Picture Study, 1313 Vine Street, Hollywood Cost: Free Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-person-cameras-and-color-science-summer-2022-update-tickets-403766345007 About SMPTE Hollywood branch SMPTE Hollywood Section was originally organized as a West Coast Section in 1928. Today, as its own SMPTE region, it comprises over 1,200 SMPTE members with a common interest in motion imaging technology in the region of Greater Los Angeles. The Hollywood Section offers monthly free meetings open to SMPTE members and non-members. Meeting information is posted on the Section's website at https://www.smpte.org/sections/hollywood. About SMPTE

SMPTE is the global society for media professionals, technologists and engineers working in the digital entertainment industry. The company fosters a diverse and engaged membership of the technology and creative communities, offering extensive educational offerings, technical conferences and exhibitions, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and access to a rich network of colleagues essential to their professional success. As an internationally recognized standards organization, SMPTE also provides an essential technical framework of engineering standards and guidelines that enable the seamless creation, management, and delivery of media for art, entertainment, and education. in the whole world. SMPTE membership information is available at smpte.org/join.

