TV Tonight: George Clooney and Laura Linney Play Hollywood’s Golden Couple | Television & radio





The latest movie stars 9 p.m., Sky Documentaries The relationship of golden Hollywood couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward comes to life in this curious six-part documentary series. Directed and hosted by Ethan Hawke, it uses hundreds of hours of interview transcripts commissioned by Newman for a biography that never came to fruition. Modern actors play the roles of former movie stars with George Clooney as Newman and Laura Linney as Woodward to tell the story of their glamorous lives. Hollie Richardson The big breakfast 10 a.m., Channel 4 Ellie Goulding, Sam Ryder, Chris McCausland, Poppy OToole and Fuse ODG join hosts Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu. Judi Love will also grill a guest on her bed, while Melvin Odoom and Harriet Rose host a sausage-eating contest. HOUR Brittany by beach 8 p.m., Channel 4 Anita Rani returns for a second season of this idyllic journey around the country’s best seaside. First up: Porthcurno beach on the Cornish coast, where she discovers Victorian engineering buried in the sand. She then learns of the impact of the great mining migration from Cornwall in the 19th century and even tries her stomach. HOUR state of happiness 9 p.m., BBC Four The oil rush of the late 70s in the North Sea is on as this intriguing Norwegian drama returns for a second series. With opportunity, however, comes a lot of risk: tonight’s opener begins with a disturbing conversation about circumventing safety rules. Expect politics, profit, and tragedy to collide in explosive ways. Phil Harrison Surreal Estate 9 p.m., Sky Sci-Fi This thrifty but fun supernatural drama stars Schitts Creek’s Sarah Levy as the newest recruit to a real estate firm that specializes in flipping haunted houses. Tonight’s double bill kicks off with the Roman Agency team of stressed misfits locking down their swanky office to deal with a possession demon. Graeme Virtue The secrets she keeps 9:20 p.m., BBC One Better hope she doesn’t agree to a blood test. Another wave of delightfully dark subterfuge brews, as Agatha (Laura Carmichael) triggers an internal prison investigation to uncover the father of her unborn child. But as Rhea (Jenni Baird) resurfaces with blackmail on her mind, Meghan (Jessica De Gouw) is preoccupied with harsh ultimatums. Danielle de Wolfe Choice of movies Witness for the Prosecution, 2:35 p.m., BBC Two Billy Wilder meets Agatha Christie in court and the verdict is unanimously positive. The 1957 thriller, adapted from Christies’ play, is driven partly by its twisting plot and partly by Charles Laughton’s sparkling-eyed turn as defense attorney Sir Wilfrid Robarts. His interest is piqued by a watertight murder case against poor inventor Leonard Vole (Tyrone Power) and he won’t let a recent heart attack stop him from taking the case. Marlene Dietrich challenges him for wattage as Voles wife Christine, who is oddly indifferent to her husband’s fate Simon Wardel Foxtrot, 12:30 a.m., BBC Two War affects two Israeli parents and their soldier son in different ways in a bold narrative drama. Michael (Lior Ashkenazi) and Daphna (Sarah Adler) are devastated after learning their son Jonathan (Yonathan Shiray) has been killed in the line of duty. We then see Jonathan at his desert checkpoint, where the vibe is, initially, a bit of a Catch-22 foxtrots squaddie; the barracks sink slowly into the sand; a camel strolls by. Samuel Maoz’s film encompasses both dark comedy and searing heartbreak, as his camera hovers like a military drone, surveying events. SW Live Sports European Championships, 9am, BBC Two Including the men’s 20km walk, team gymnastics and pole vault, women’s 800m and 4 x 400m relays. Test Cricket: England v South Africa, 10.30am, Sky Sports Main Event Day four of the first Test of the three-game series at Lords. Premier League Football: Spurs v Wolves, 11.30am, BT Sport 1 Follow Bournemouth v Arsenal at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event. Race: York Ebor Festival, 1.25pm, ITV The last day including the 3:35 p.m. Ebor, plus the races at 1:50 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. Heavyweight boxing: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua, 6pm, Sky Sports Box OfficeJoshua is fighting to regain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles in Saudi Arabia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/aug/20/tv-tonight-george-clooney-and-laura-linney-the-last-movie-stars The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos