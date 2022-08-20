Entertainment
6 Bollywood Actresses Who Quit Showbiz Because Of Their Religious Beliefs
There are so many people who dreamed of having a chance in the Bollywood and TV industry to make a name for themselves and become famous. However, very few people have the chance to enter Bollywood and live their dreams.
Few make a brilliant career out of it while many do not. We all have seen many actresses leave Bollywood over time. It happens because they are getting married and want to focus on family and life.
But there are few actresses who leave the entertainment world for religious reasons. Check out the list of actresses who chose to step down from glamour, name and fame for religious reasons.
1- Zaira Wasim
Zaira Wasim, an Indian Bollywood actress born on October 23, 2000, has worked in the Bollywood industry. She has received numerous awards, including a Filmfare Award and a National Award. In 2017, Bollywood actress Wasim was awarded the National Child Award for Outstanding Achievement by the President of India.
She was seen in movies like Dangaal and Secret Superstar and then Sky is Pink. In June 2019, Zaira Wasim announced through her social media that she would no longer be part of the Bollywood industry as working here interfered with her faith and religion.
She asked her fans to delete all fan pages and not post any pictures of her and let her respect her decision and respect her as she said she is starting a new chapter in her life.
Recently, she uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram and fans are now questioning her? Is she coming back to the fore?
Deleted all photos from the past and posted this on Insta:
2-Sana Khan
Sana Khan was born on August 21, 1988 and she is a former Indian actress, model and dancer. She has also been seen in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films.
Sana Khan began her career in modeling and the film and television industry, later branching out into television commercials, commercial shoots, and feature films. She worked in 14 films in 5 languages and directed more than 50 commercials. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 in 2012.
Sana Khan in 2020, October 8, posted a social media post on her Instagram, stating that she was quitting the Showbiz industry and would serve humanity and follow the order of her creator, Allah.
She left the industry because her religious beliefs were disrupted.
3- Mamta Kulkarni
Mamta Kulkarni is a very well-known former face of the Bollywood industry and she is another name in this list of actresses who left the Showbiz industry due to religious beliefs.
She had done a number of hit movies and all of them were successful like Aashiq Awara, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer and Karan Arjun all of which did well at the box office. She had an amazing and brilliant career, but she still bid farewell to the Bollywood industry and became a Sadhvi.
The popular 90s actress has several supposedly official fan pages:
4- Anu Agarwal
Anu Aggarwal was a Bollywood actress. She was born on January 11, 1969 in Delhi and grew up only in Delhi. She was a university student and received a gold medal in sociology from Delhi University. She made her Bollywood film debut with the musical blockbuster Aashiqui.
In 1999 she had an accident and she was in a coma for 29 days, after which she lost all memory of her previous life, then she joined yoga and spirituality and she is single and practices yoga now . She left the Bollywood industry.
5- Sofia Hayat
Sofia Hayat was a Bollywood actress and model, who left showbiz and became a nun. In 2016, June Sofia Hayat announced that she had chosen spirituality and is now a nun. She changed her name from Sofia Hayat to Gaia Sofia Mother.
She was also seen in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She wasn’t on the show from the start, she took a wild card.
In 2012, July Sofia Hayat in Vogue Italia was named the new “Curvy Icon”. In 2013, in September in FHM, Named as the sexiest woman in the world in position 81.
The veteran TV actress is leaving Showbiz after 27 years on the job, there are several Instagram pages by name, unsure of the real one:
