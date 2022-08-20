Tributes, new entertainment part of the 40th Sweet Corn Festival in Fairborn





August 19FAIRBORN Tributes, new performers, and lots of food and entertainment are part of the 40th annual Sweet Corn Festival this weekend. The community park event on Saturday and Sunday will feature more than 160 vendors offering a variety of arts and crafts, as well as steamed sweet corn and barbecue chicken, said Warren Brown, festival president. But special this year will be the recognition of the kings and queens of the event, including 2022 pair Jane and Bill Doorley. The Doorleys have delivered food and made home visits to families in need for the St. Vincent De Paul Society for more than 30 years, organizers said. Since 2015, they have operated the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry. They will join royalty from the previous festival in being recognized at the opening ceremony, said Brown, who has attended the event since its inception. “We have a good number of people planning to come,” Brown added. On the entertainment stage at 2 p.m. Sunday, Gary Johnson and his daughter Mary Jo are planning “an energetic short fiddle/string performance” dedicated to the memory of Sue Red, a former festival coordinator who died last year. “Sue has been dedicated to the success of the festival for many years and has always made requests for fiddle music,” Johnson, the event’s entertainment coordinator, said in an email. New to the lineup, which includes more than 15 artists, will be Felita LaRock and her band, and duo Bob D’Epiro and Gary Fenton, Johnson said. LaRock “is a well-seasoned singer” with a range of musical tastes who was the lead singer of the United States Air Force Band of Flight at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, he added. D’Epiro and Fenton are “talented and experienced musicians with deep roots in Fairborn,” Johnson said. Youth entertainment on both days will include pony rides, train rides and face painting, organizers said. Another shuttle will be added to and from the parking lot, Brown said. The story continues —— IF YOU ARE GOING TO What: 40th Sweet Corn Festival. When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Where: Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. Parking and admission: Free. ENTERTAINMENT Saturday 11 a.m.: Opening 11:10 a.m.: Fairborn Civic Group Noon: AC Strings/Fairborn Regional Orchestra 1 p.m.: Irish dancers from the Celtic Academy 2: Felita LaRock 3: Shimmy Cats Belly Dance 4:30 p.m.: Mike Hemmelgarn, ventriloquist 5:30 p.m.: Young heart line dancers 6:30 p.m.: Duo Bob D’Epiro and Gary Fenton Sunday 11 a.m.: Silvergrass Group Noon: Ed Lovely Band 1 p.m.: Yellow Rockers square dance 2: 18 strings 2: Miami Valley Dance 3: Dayton Subway Barber Shop Chorus 4: The 5 Clogger Points 5: Mystical Flutes and Tribal Drums from the Miami Valley

