Supporting ‘LSC’ to defend Aryan, Hrithik became Bollywood’s greatest defender 5 times

Bollywood has been the victim of trolling for years now. And lately, it’s been going through its worst phase at the box office with movies failing left, right, and center.

Every now and then we keep seeing the Boycott Bollywood trend on social media and trolls after a movie or celebrity.

Amidst all this, Bollywood is also being criticized for lacking unity and failing to stand up for each other.

However, there is one superstar who has always supported his friends and industry colleagues regardless of trolls and that is Hrithik Roshan, who has proven time and time again to be the only Bollywood superstar with a backbone.

Here are 5 times Hrithik Roshan defended and supported Bollywood movies and celebrities against an army of trolls:

1. Extend support to Laal Singh Chaddha



Aamir Khan’s last film, Laal Singh Chaddha faced a lot of backlash on social media, with many calling for a boycott of the films.

Hrithik Roshan was one of the biggest stars who took to Twitter and extended his support for the movie and congratulated him asking his fans and followers to watch it.

He tweeted, I just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this film. Pluses and minuses aside, this film is simply stunning. Don’t miss this gem guys! Go ! Go now. Look at this. It’s nice. Just wonderful.

His support came despite the fact that his own film Vikram Veda was due out in a month and could face a boycott if it supported Aamir’s film. And that’s exactly what happened. Soon “Boycott Vikram Veda”was in fashion.

2. Defend Aryan Khan



Last year, when Aryan Khan was involved in the drug affair, many celebrities showed his support and probably the biggest star who publicly defended Aryan was Hrithik.

He shared a photo of Aryan and wrote, My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great because he throws curveballs at you, but God is kind. He only gives the toughest the toughest balls to play. You know you’re chosen when, in the midst of the chaos, you can feel the pressure to defend yourself. And I know you must be feeling it now. Anger, confusion, helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero inside of you. But beware, those same ingredients could burn the good stuff…kindness, compassion, love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough. Mistakes, failures, victories, successes…it’s the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from experience. But know that you can grow better with all of them. I knew you as a child and I knew you as a man. Own. Own everything you live. These are your gifts. Trust me. By the time you connect the dots… I promise you, it’s gonna make sense. Only if you looked the devil in his eyes and kept your cool. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the creators of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a bright sun shining. But for that you have to go through the darkness. Calm, motionless, owner of yours. And trust the light. In. It’s still there. I love you man.

3. Support Padmaavat & Sanjay Leela Bhansali



In 2017, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali was physically assaulted on the sets of Padmaavat, Hrithik was one of the celebrities who showed his support and tweeted, Did random people walk into another person’s workplace and raise their hands on him because they decided that don’t like what he’s doing? I am enraged!!!

He further wrote, Mr. Bhansali, sir. I am with you. It’s so infuriating!!!!

4. Support Shah Rukh Khan & My name is khan



In 2010, when Shah Rukh Khans My name is khan Faced with protests from Raj Thackerays MNS, Hrithik asked his fans and followers to watch the film.

He had tweeted, Spread humanity with vengeance, GO LOOK MY NAME IS KHAN. ..and for the record, my name is HRITHIK ROSHAN.

5. Support Salman Khan and his film Kick



In 2014, Salman got into a run-in with the paparazzi after it was alleged that his personal bodyguards brutalized photographers at an event a week before. Kickthe Liberation.

The paparazzi then decided to boycott Salman Khan & his film Kick.

At that time, Hrithik tweeted in favor of Salman and wrote: He doesn’t need compliments. Its strength is its integrity 2 itself. A superpower that is only a human being. Go get your kick guys.



Hrithik Roshan will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Veda directed by Pushkar-Gayathri.

The film is set to be released on September 30, 2022.