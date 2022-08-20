Check Out These 16 Jacksonville-Onslow Instagram and Twitter Pages

Social media influencers come in all shapes and sizes and are mostly there for a person’s entertainment. In Jacksonville and Onslow County, there are a handful of social media pages that influence our daily lives.

The average person spends about 2-3 hours a day browsing social media, according to statista.com. An amount that has doubled over the past 10 years, the entertainment options on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other platforms are endless.

Many Jacksonville businesses and residents share their work and talents on Instagram, a photo and video sharing app founded in 2010. Check out these 11 local accounts found by The Daily News.

Caesar Mack

The Jacksonville reality TV celebrity has a PageInstagram with 160,000 subscribers.

Caesar Mack was in the third season of TLC’s 90 Day Fianc: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Diaries. He is also known to have worked at Aloha Nails in Jacksonville.

Caesar posts all about his life on Instagram and recently announced that he will be back on 90 Day Fianc starting in September. Jacksonville residents can follow it to stay up to date.

Divine Designz Cosmetics

Divine Designz Cosmeticscurrently has 16.7 thousand subscribers and 2,931 posts.

The Instagram page follows a Jacksonville makeup artist named Shawanda Taylor and their luxury makeup store. According to the account’s bio, Taylor sells body and makeup products, and the business is Christian.

The account features before and afters of customers getting their makeup done, as well as photos of new products and inside the company itself.

Taylor is also co-owner ofDivine Designz nail salonwhose page has more than 2,000 followers, andDivine Designz Hair Palacewhich has just under 200 subscribers.

Gypsy Rose Tattoo

Gypsy Rose Tattoocurrently has 13.3 thousand followers on Instagram, with more than 3,000 posts.

Jacksonville’s popular, award-winning tattoo parlor is located inside the Jacksonville Mall, and its Instagram page is full of photos and videos of tattoos done by various artists.

Jacksonville residents can follow the page to get tattoo inspiration, find the right artist, or just watch the creativity of the local tattoo scene.

Wet Bucket Tattoo

Another popular Onslow County tattoo shop is Wet Bucket Tattoo, located at Sneads Ferry. Their Instagram page has nearly 12,000 followers with over 700 posts.

Similar to the Gypsy Rose page, interested people can visit Wet Bucket’s account to get tattoo inspiration, find the right artist, or check out the creativity of the local tattoo scene.

Britney Mack Grooming

Britney Mac is an American Kennel ClubS.AFE Certified Dog Groomer at Lush Pet Spa in Jacksonville, and has over 7,500 followers on Instagram.

Her page not only shows adorable pups before and after grooming, but she also posts important grooming tips and information, such as the importance of keeping their nails trimmed.

She has been grooming since 2017.

Caroline Picnic Co. LLC

Carolina Picnic Co. LLC’s The Instagram page currently has 2,875 followers.

Carolina Picnic Co. is, according to her Instagram bio, the premier luxury picnic company on the Crystal Coast and Onslow County; offering events, picnics and rentals for everything from birthdays to anniversaries and bachelorette parties.

The company often works alongside Gypsy by Dare to Dream, and like Gypsy’s page, has lots of great photos to scroll through.

The White Party of Five

The White Party of Five is a North Carolina family travel blogger page run by mom Victoria.

The account has over 2,500 followers and their bio says to “follow if you want to see more family travel, food and adventure. This is a guilt-free parenting space where we post information about trips.”

The account’s most recent post explains that they are a military family with southern roots who moved from San Diego to eastern North Carolina. The message also describes the type of content to expect from their page; including, travel/adventure, food, words to live by, and more.

VisitJacksonvilleNC

VisitJacksonvilleNC is a local travel page with 1,881 followers.

The account’s bio reads, “Get a hero’s welcome to #JacksonvilleNC when you join us on the #NC coast between #Wilmington and #NewBern.” Subscribers can enjoy photos and posts about local cuisine, places to visit, and current activities and events in the area.

VisitJacksonvilleNC’s latest article promotes two local businesses called Gypsy by Dare to Dream and Carolina Picnic Company. Residents can also check out the Jacksonville International Food Trail which is linked and displayed on the page.

Gypsy by Dare to Dream

Gypsy by Dare to Dream is a page run by local resident Kitty Bautista, who also has her own personal account. Gypsy is a 1973 Volkswagen bus, and Kitty offers photo ops and partial sets with the bus.

The page has 1,423 followers.

One of the account’s more recent posts says the bus can be used for birthday parties, bridal showers, baby showers, weddings, retirement parties, brunches, and more.

“The van can be very useful,” the post read. “You can display food, drink, a candy bar, a photo booth, all at once.”

And for those not interested in booking the bus, the Instagram account is always full of aesthetic photos to flip through for inspiration, motivation, or just plain fun.

Jacksonville NC Rec&Pks

Jacksonville Recreation and Parks has an Instagram page with over 1,100 followers.

Jacksonville residents can follow the page to keep up to date with activities and events happening in the area. For example, the account recently posted information about a Lady Swan sunset cruise and activities for adult services.

Marina Cafe

captbobbecksmarinacafé The Instagram page may only have 91 followers, but she deserves so much more.

For those who love a good sunset, the Marina Cafe frequently posts pictures of sunsets over the water, so check out their page.

Tweet tweet – Twitter accounts to follow

Instagram is great and all, but several local Twitter accounts will keep residents up to date with important things happening in Onslow County.

The official City of Jacksonville Twitter account has nearly 3,500 subscribers and is a great place to stay informed about what’s happening in the city. Recent messages announced the hiring of a new city manager and a call for help in locating a missing teenager.

Onslow County Government also has a Twitter account with over 3,000 followers, also keeping residents up to date on county events. Recent posts included updates on the Juniper Road fire.

Onslow County Schools and United Way of Onslow Twitter pages will help keep residents informed about children in the area, and don’t forget The Jacksonville Daily News page.

