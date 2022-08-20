5 Bollywood Actresses Who Married at a Young Age – Find Out!





Many Bollywood actresses still make headlines for their beauty and acting strength, as well as for ruling the hearts of millions. But today we will not talk about their beauty or their game but about their marriage. In fact, after falling in love, these actresses saw neither their film careers nor their young age. We are going to tell you about those Bollywood actresses who got married at a very young age. 1. Dimpled Kapadia Actress Dimple, who made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Bobby’, married actor Rajesh Khanna when she was 16. This actress’ first film starring Rishi Kapoor was a big hit in theaters at that time. However, they did not get married until after that. 2. DIVYA BHARTI By the time Divya Bharti married film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, she had become a big star in Indian cinema. Keeping her film career on hold, the actress made the filmmaker rounds at the age of just 18. However, later Divya Bharti died after falling from a high building under suspicious circumstances. 3. NEETU KAPOOR The Bollywood actress has married her costar, actor Rishi Kapoor. Both were big stars at that time. The two have worked together in numerous films. Audiences also loved their on-screen pairing. While working, the two stars bonded and got married. At that time, the age of the actress was only 21 years old. 4. BHAGYASHREE The famous actress Bhagyashree of the film Maine Pyar Kiya had married Himalaya Dasani against the wishes of her parents when she was only 21 years old. By the time of the wedding, the actress had become a big star. However, the actress got married putting her career on the line. 5. SEPARATE THEM Hindi film actress Saira Banu had been addicted to Dilip Kumar since she was 12 years old. And when the famous couple of the 70s married in 1966, the actress was then 22 years old. While Dilip Kumar was around 45 years old.

