Harnaaz Sandhu teaches Bollywood dance steps to Trevor Noah. Watch | Bollywood

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu shared a clip from her appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Saturday. In the clip, Harnaaz teaches Bollywood dance steps to Noah. Harnaaz wore a red off-the-shoulder dress and paired it with shiny white stilettos for the look. Read also : Harnaaz Sandhu says she repeatedly collapsed as she was ‘bullied’ into gaining weight: ‘It’s really sad’

Sharing the clip, Harnaaz wrote, It was such a pleasure to share the stage with one and only @trevornoah. Thank you @thedailyshow for having me on your show! @trevornoah remember it’s all in the hips! Bollywood look!

In the video, Harnaaz says, “I’ll teach you four simple steps. Bollywood is all about face, neck, hands and hips. It’s going to be easy. Trust me.” While trying to copy Harnaaz, Trevor says, “What’s going on over there?” Harnaaz corrects him as he grooves “No more hips… it’s all about the hips.”

A fan commented, Haha! It’s going to be epic. Another wrote, Aww! At least he tried. Calling Harnaaz a desi girl, one person said: Our desi girl rules the world. So proud.

The official Miss Universe page also shared photos of Harnaaz on The Daily Show sets. In the first photo, Harnaaz can be seen holding a cloth bag with The Daily Show With Trevor Noah written on it. In another, she poses with Trevor.

Harnaaz is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown. Before her, Lara Dutta became Miss Universe in 2000 and Sushmita Sen in 1994. She will soon be seen in the Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttan Ge, alongside Dev Kharoud, Nanak Singh and Gurpreet Ghuggi. The film is directed by Smeep Kang.