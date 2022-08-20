Maheep Kapoor – The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 New Trailer Promises More Drama





Posted on 19.08.22, 17:27 The great drama of the first season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides will continue in season 2 with Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sachdev Khan, including a new trailer for the Netflix show which was released today. Women go on bike rides, there’s talk of blind dates and hot flashes, and there’s Ananya Panday asking her mother if she’s pregnant. Along with Gauri Khan, who made a fleeting appearance in Season 1 and will return this season, the trailer promises guest appearances from singer Badshah, director Zoya Akhtar and actor Jackie Shroff. And of course Karan Johar – of which Dharmatic Entertainment is the show’s producer – who will spice things up. Season 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides starts streaming September 2.





Back to the previous season On the tracks of The Real Housewives American television series, the Netflix original reality show The Fabulous lives of bollywood wives takes a peek into the personal and social lives of four Bollywood wives (although Neelam is more of a Bollywood star than a star wife). Season 1 highlighted the extravagant and glamorous lifestyle of wives, with their husbands and children stepping in from time to time. From Neelam contemplating a return to acting to the final episode where Shah Rukh Khan praises the gang, the first season captured our interest through the ups and downs of the four women. Shah Rukh’s revelation that one of the reasons he and Gauri got married was because they were both Neelam fans was the icing on the cake. The four friends and their families The friendship of the four ladies is at the forefront of the show, with their domestic life also integrated into the plot. Maheep (wife of Sanjay Kapoor) and Seema (ex-wife of Sohail Khan) are the most vocal of the group. Maheep’s loud pussy has also become a fan favorite. Neelam, on the other hand, is soft-spoken and has been dubbed the group’s grandmother. Just like Neelam is Bhavana, wife of Chunky Panday and mother of Ananya. As the show revolves around the lives of these four friends, it’s often the husbands who steal the show with their father jokes and candid demeanor in front of the camera.

