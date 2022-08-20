Actor Chow Yun-fat pledges to donate millions to charity

Leading a simple and happy life, Chow Yun-fat plans to donate his fortune of approximately $700 million to charity, Hong Kong film site Jayne Star reported.

Chow Yun Fat was born on Lamma Island, Hong Kong, to a mother who was a housekeeper and market gardener, and a father who worked on a Shell Oil Company tanker. Chow grew up in a farming community, in a house without electricity.

He woke up every morning at dawn to help his mother sell herb jelly and Hakka tea pudding on the streets; in the afternoon he went to work in the fields.

His family moved to Kowloon when he was ten, and at 17 he left school to help support the family by doing odd jobs, including bellboy, postman, camera salesman and taxi driver. .

His life began to change after college when he answered a newspaper ad and his acting-trainee application was accepted by a local television station. He signed a three-year contract with the studio and made his acting debut.

Chow became an idol and a familiar face on soap operas that were exported internationally.

The 63-year-old Chinese actor said in an interview this year that he plans to donate his entire fortune to charity, reports China Daily.

Active in the film industry for over four decades, Chow is best known in Asia for his collaborations with filmmaker John Woo in the bloodthirsty heroic films ‘A Better Tomorrow’, ‘The Killer and Hard Boiled’; and in the West for his roles as Li Mu-bai in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and Sao Feng in “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.”

One could be forgiven for thinking that with this immense wealth, Chow Yun Fat lives a luxurious lifestyle, consisting of expensive cars and lavish mansions.

Instead, Chow is shown to be quite frugal, often choosing to take public transportation and do charity work rather than spending money on himself.

Despite his enormous wealth, Chow Yun Fat leads a very simple life, spending only HK$800 a month on himself. It’s just over US$100.

He used his first-generation Nokia phone for more than 17 years before switching to a smartphone two years ago only because his Nokia stopped working.

Never ostentatious, Chow can often be seen shopping at discount stores. He said, “I don’t wear clothes for other people. As long as I think it’s comfortable, it’s good enough for me.”

Chow devotes his free time to healthy pursuits such as hiking and jogging, and often, when recognized, he happily stops and poses for the cameras.

Chow’s wife, Jasmine Tan, previously disclosed his net worth and plans to donate it to various charities. Establishing their own charity several years ago, Tan supports Chow’s decision to donate his money to different causes.

On his reason for giving away his fortune, Chow smiles, “The money is not mine. I’m just keeping it safe for now.”

Expressing that money is not the source of happiness, he added, “My dream is to be a happy and normal person. The hardest thing in life is not knowing how much money you win, but how to keep a peaceful state of mind and live the rest.” of your life in a simple and carefree way.”

