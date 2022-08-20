Naga Chaitanya opens up on the debate over nepotism in Bollywood and its relevance to Tollywood, DETAILS INSIDE





Naga Chaitanya has been busy promoting his first Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha. While the film opened to positive reviews, Chay gave candid interviews. He recently opened up on the debate about nepotism in Bollywood and how it is very different in Tollywood. For the uninitiated, Chay comes from one of the greatest cinematographic families. Yes, his father Nagarjuna is a superstar, but his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao who is considered one of the mainstays of Tollywood. On the maternal side, Chay’s grandfather was Dr Ramanaidu and his uncle is Venkatesh Daggubati. Needless to say, Chay is also a product of nepotism, but most children of actors enter the film industry in Tollywood. The actor recently reacted to the same and said, “It doesn’t happen too much in the South. But I don’t even know why it starts. It’s just my point of view when I was asked to you see, I saw my grandfather act, I saw my father act and I was strongly inspired by their work and they transmitted to me so much that I want to be an actor, to become my own and kind of carry on what they’ve built and continue that journey.” Chai Chay also added that if Tomorrow if my movie comes out and a first generation actor’s movie also comes out at the same time and that person’s movie collects Rs 100 crores and mine collects Rs 10 crores, obviously the director, the producer and everyone is going to call them.” Elaborating further on Filmfare, Chay said: “When you’re on the playing field, it’s survival of the fittest. Yeah, I’m lucky. I got off to a better start and my launch was more easy. But now that we’re all here, the fight is equal, that’s how talented everyone around you is. And it’s a simple matter, if the child of a first generation actor comes see him tomorrow and tell him he wants to be an actor, are they going to discourage the person, saying “no, that’s nepotism”? You won’t, you’ll be proud of this moment, c it’s a beautiful moment.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/naga-chaitanya-opens-up-on-the-nepotism-debate-in-bollywood-and-its-relevance-in-tollywood-details-inside-article-93673641 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos