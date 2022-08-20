Entertainment
American Tech Company’s GotChosen app launched by Bollywood actress Nupur Sanon in India
Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]August 20 (ANI/PNN): GotChosen, an American tech start-up that enables websites and influencers to monetize their social media content through its unique platform, today launched its application in Mumbai at the JW Hotel Marriott, Juhu in attendance for Bollywood actress Nupur Sanon.
GotChosen now offers the social media monetization platform to the influencer community through an app where influencers will be paid directly by the platform’s advertisers. User experience remains unhindered throughout the process.
GotChosen is the first social media network to compensate all of its influencers through in-app display advertising without making sales or ads in creator posts. In short, user experience will not be compromised, while influencers will still earn their money. This is what makes it different from other social media apps.
Influencers do what they love – create the posts they want – and earn money directly through their audience. Founded by Brazilian entrepreneur Oz Silva, GotChosen has four highlights on its social media platform. It is inclusive, transparent, generous and effective. Committed to inclusivity, GotChosen empowers all influencers – whether nano-level or big-name celebrities – to monetize their creative content.
According to CEO Oz Silva, “Social media has, over the past few years, introduced us to millions of creative geniuses, who would otherwise have gone unheard and unknown. I truly believe that we need to nurture these content creators who bring so much joy and usable content for us. GotChosen is my contribution to directly monetize their creativity – without going through the hassle of making deals with advertisers. GotChosen’s core business is to provide monetization opportunities to content creators while they do what they love the most – creating amazing content for their audience.”
Naveen Meena is vice president of content for India operations and Rahul Pandey leads marketing.
According to Naveen Meena, “India, as we have seen on all platforms, is a land of technically and creatively fertile minds. We have incredibly talented and innovative people, often with a great sense of humor. It’s time they got their due without having to go through a business process that takes their time and energy away from their talent. With GotChosen, they can now focus on their creative work and leave the monetization process to us. Like any anyone signing up on our app can see, we are very transparent in our monetary partnerships. My goal is to introduce the world to millions of highly talented social media stars and help these stars earn money while having fun”.
Micro-influencers can start their monetization process with 10,000 followers and then expand monetization by leveraging their in-app follower base to other social media platforms. Payments by GotChosen are made on a monthly basis.
(www.gotchosen.com)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
