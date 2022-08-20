Bollywood forgot that the internet remembers everything Bollywood forgot that the internet remembers everything Article by Kaweri Bamjai News JANI





Bollywood forgot that the Internet remembers everything | Article by Kaweri Bamjai About a decade ago, when social media was new, someone told me that Twitter was a crime site, not a network. It was around this time that the trend of saving tweets, taking screenshots of deleted tweets, and storing clips and recordings for future use emerged. Bollywood was in its own world. He had no idea what the future held for him. He publicly expressed his unfiltered views on global issues. Whether it’s Aamir Khan saying that his wife Kiran Rao doesn’t feel safe in the country or Akshay Kumar saying that milk is being misused in religious rituals, the internet leaves nothing out. The internet also remembers well when which star kept quiet on which issue, especially the stance stars took on the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. Then add the containment phase and the OTT period. Later, North India was introduced to the simple and male heroes of South India. The heroines of the South were strong but traditional and their stories were rooted in their country and their society. In such a situation, it should come as no surprise that major Bollywood stars are now struggling at the box office. Aamir Khan’s scenes from the movie ‘PK’ and his statement on insecurity in India went viral on Twitter and WhatsApp so much that even if he wrote a love letter to the country, it wouldn’t affect the heart of the public. Akshay Kumar was involved in Swachh Bharat’s campaign for women’s hygiene and at least felt he would not have to deal with the boycott culture. In the movie Rakshabandhan he made a movie about Emperor Prithviraj wearing the medallion of Om but the audience is also angry with him. Kangana Ranaut also did not escape and her hit ‘Dhakad’. A clear message is sent to the public that we will only watch your film if your work speaks like a southern movie star. It will be good to express your personal and political opinions through your work. However, the same thing happened in Lal Singh Chadha. It also contains Incredible India propaganda and details of our recent past. The film begins with the end of the emergency in 1977 and Lal Singh meets many real characters, including LK Advani, KR Narayanan and a young Shah Rukh Khan are also included. The film also depicts the anti-Sikh riots that broke out after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. From the battle of Kargil to Anna Hazare’s hunger strike in Ramlila Maidan, Lal Singh Chadha travels through the history of India. A scene from the movie caught my eye, in which Lal Singh is running across the country and suddenly stops one day after running non-stop for four years. When asked why he stopped running, instead of giving a serious philosophical answer, he says: tired, want to go home. When we talk about boycotting Lal Singh Chadha one day, Rakshabandhan the next, and Pathan the next, we have to ask ourselves, what if the actors who have brought so much joy into our lives stop making movies? Wouldn’t that impoverish us culturally? And is it really necessary to use slang for them? They are not philanthropists, only movie actors. They share our joys and our sorrows and depict the times in which we live in their films. We have the power to decide the fate of these stars in this era of canceled culture, but we must think of the joy they will derive from mingling with the earth. (These are the personal opinions of the author.) Kaveri Bamjai Journalist and writer [email protected] There are more news…

