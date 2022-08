Box Office Collections: ‘Karthikeya 2’ Surpasses Bollywood Biggies! Written by

Aishwarya Ragupati August 20, 2022, 2:51 p.m.

2 minute read

“Karthikeya 2” hit theaters on August 13. Telugu movies Karthikeya 2 witnessed a huge hike in footsteps and received a positive response from moviegoers.



Starting off with just 50 screens on its opening day, the sequel saw tremendous growth on day seven as the number of screens soared to 1,000.



According to reports, the film has now surpassed recently released Bollywood biggies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Why is this story important? Karthikeya 2 is the third consecutive Telugu film of the month to witness a success that began with Bimbisara and Sita Ramam.

However, the success of Karthikeya 2 is more important because it was made with a smaller budget compared to the other two.

With the positive word-of-mouth reviews, the film could meet a similar fate, as evidenced by the Bollywood blockbuster The Kashmir Files. ‘Karthikeya 2’ attracted more people on day 6 In Hindi Belt, Karthikeya 2 made Rs. 1.65cr on Friday, which was its sixth day at the box office.



On the other hand, Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan earned Rs. 1.35cr and Rs. 1cr, respectively.



Unfortunately, even the Janmashtami holiday didn’t do much for Bollywood movies, while Karthikeya 2 attracted more people.

How much have the movies grossed so far? Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha clashed at the box office as the two were released on August 11.



Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the latter has raked in Rs. 51.90cr so far.



Raksha Bandhanstarring Bhumi Pednekar, has made Rs. 38.4cr so far.



With Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, Karthikeya 2was released on August 13.



Apparently he breached the Rs. 60cr mark.

‘Karthikeya 2’ ended week 1 at Rs. 60.12cr, per manufacturer Everything you need to know about “Karthikeya 2” Chandoo Mondeti realized Karthikeya 2produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal.



The adventurous mystical thriller revolves around main man Karthik and his quest for truth which leads him to the Tatva of Lord Krishna.



ZEE5 is reported to have bagged its streaming rights, although its digital launch date has yet to be confirmed.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/entertainment/karthikeya-2-beats-laal-singh-chaddha-raksha-bandhan/story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos