Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper’s Hollywood Vampires will make their TV debut during the Grammys





Johnny Depp’s band The Hollywood Vampires will perform at this year’s Grammys, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. The rock collective was founded by Alice Cooper and also includes rock icon Joe Perry. Other musicians join the new act for their television debut, including Grammy-winning Matt Sorum on drums, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass, Tommy Henriksen on guitar and Bruce Witkin on guitar. piano and guitar. The Hollywood Vampires’ self-titled debut album has just been released. Proceeds will go to The Recording Academy’s health and social services charity, MusiCares, which provides emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to musicians in need. Read also : Johnny Depp named Hollywood’s most overpaid actor Additionally, Justin Bieber has also been added to the lineup alongside Diplo and Skrillex to perform their single “Where Are Now”, which is nominated for a Grammy this year. Chris Stapleton, who is nominated for four awards this year, will perform with past winners Gary Clark, Jr. and Bonnie Raitt to pay tribute to legendary blues artist BB King, who passed away last spring. Read also : The cast of ‘Hamilton’ will perform at the Grammys The 58th Annual Grammy Awards hosted once again by LL Cool J will be broadcast live by CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 15, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. 19 Of Johnny Depp’s Most Outrageous Roles (Photos)

Pirates of the Caribbean: 2003 The franchise that made Depp — and Disney — very rich. “Pirates of the Caribbean 5” is slated for release in 2015, with Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow.





The Lone Ranger: 2013 Depp plays Tonto, the Lone Ranger’s loyal sidekick, in Disney’s adaptation of the popular old radio series.





Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas: 1998 The actor channels gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson in the adaptation of his drug-fueled escapades.





Benny and Joon: 1993 Depp’s fascination with top hats began with this quirky romance, where Depp showed off Charlie Chaplin’s moves.





Dead Man:1995 Depp plays an accountant in Jim Jarmusch’s film.





Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: 2005 Depp’s stylized outfit in this remake turned off fans of the 1971 adaptation of the book starring Gene Wilder.





Alice in Wonderland: 2010 Depp as Mad Hatter in What Else? A distinctive hat.





Sweeney Todd: 2007 The actor played the killer barber with oddly graying hair.





Edward Scissorhands: 1990 Depp activated Edward’s melancholy charm, a guy who hurts everyone he touches.





Ed Wood: 1994 The actor plays filmmaker Ed Wood, a guy with a thing for angora sweaters.





21 Jump Street: 1987 He played an undercover high school cop in the TV drama that launched his career and put him in the hearts of women around the world.





Hit: 2001 The actor uses a lot of cocaine in this biopic about cocaine trafficker George Jung.





Chocolate: 2000 Depp insisted on keeping all the clothes from the movie to wear to the Oscars.





Cry Baby: 1990 John Waters directed Depp in this spoof of teenage musicals, which ridiculed his pin-up image.





Dark Shadows: 2012 Depp made up for his role as vampire Barnabas Collins in last year’s misses.





Finding Neverland: 2004 The actor earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as JM Barrie, who wrote ‘Peter Pan’.





From Hell: 2001 Depp plays a police inspector looking for Jack the Ripper.





Once Upon a Time in Mexico: 2003 He plays a CIA agent in Mexico in this film.





Sleepy Hollow: 1999 Depp starred as Ichabod Crane in this adaptation of the Washington Irving story.

Johnny Depp has had his share of box office ups and downs, but his characters have rarely lacked personality

