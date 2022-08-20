Did Kylie Jenner copy Sridevi? Netizens believe the Bollywood superstar’s look was borrowed by the American model





Image source: TWITTER/MUSKANFAISALL Sridevi, Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner is a fashion queen and there is no doubt about it. Her looks are copied and recreated by millions around the world. But internet users it was Kylie who recently copied a look. And who thinks he inspired her? None other than Bollywood fashion icon, Sridevi. A while ago, Kylie shared a photo of herself wearing a shimmery metallic top with a hood over her head. Netizens found a photo of the late actress who donned a similar one for her photo shoot. Many shared the photos of the two celebrities on Twitter claiming that Kylie had “copied” the look. “Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit is almost identical to what Sridevi wore in 1980,” one user wrote. “#KylieJenner’s latest outfit is almost identical to what Sridevi wore in 1990. It’s proof that #Sridevi was ahead of her time in terms of style and fashion. #KylieJenner #SrideviLivesForever #FirstFemaleSuperstar #SrideviSena #ProudSridevians @KylieJenner (sic),” said another Example of some of these tweets: For the uninitiated, Kylie Jenner wore the dress earlier this month in London when she was there to support Travis Scott at one of his first big gigs since the Astroworld tragedy. Kylie captioned the photo borrowing the lyrics from Beyonc caption I’m still that girl. check Talking about Bollywood’s first female superstar, Sridevi, who died in 2018 in Dubai, was born in 1963. She was known for her roles in films such as ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Judaai’, ‘English Vinglish’ and ‘Mom’. It was in 1996 when the actress married filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The two welcomed Janhvi, whom the late actress affectionately called Janu, in 1997. In 2000, she gave birth to Khushi. Don’t miss these: Boycott Liger trends: Vijay Deverakonda fans slam trolls for not supporting ‘self-taught’ star Amitabh Bachchan-Nitin Gadkari poses for the photo BUT netizens spot something weird. Can you see it? Read more new trends

