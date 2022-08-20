Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy – Celebrities





Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have entered the fold of parenthood! Congratulations to the new parents who welcomed a baby boy! On Saturday, the couple posted a blue note in a joint Instagram post captioned, 20.08.2022 We welcomed our beautiful baby boy with our heads down and our hearts open. Expressing their gratitude, they wrote: Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s just the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. The Khobsurat actor tied the knot with her longtime beau in 2018 in the presence of family and friends. The ceremony took place in Bombay. Last March, she announced that she was expecting her first child. Four hands to lift you up as best we can. Two hearts that will beat in unison with yours, with every step. A family that will shower you with love and support. We look forward to welcoming you, the couple wrote in a joint post. In an interview with Vogue India, the Raanjhana actor open on her pregnancy journey, sharing how the first few months were difficult because no one had prepared her for them. She talked about how she worked to have a healthy body image, as well as the new chapter in her life as a mother. For the Neerja star, the pregnancy brought a unique set of challenges. It was difficult, no one tells you how difficult it is. Everyone tells you how wonderful it is, Kapoor said. She also talked about how she stayed healthy during her first pregnancy. If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own, she said, referring to her eating and sports habits. The 36-year-old is more focused on her health rather than achieving a certain body weight. I’m not trying to follow a high protein diet to hit 15% body fat. Crash diets just aren’t sustainable, she said, pointing out how she mixes yoga and weight training while fostering a healthy relationship with food.

