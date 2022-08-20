Top 5 dirty secrets of Bollywood stars that will shock you! Looked

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, the Bollywood industry is teeming with some of the country’s most beloved and popular celebrities. However, just like us, these near-perfect celebrities also have dirty secrets in their lives, whether it’s funny or their dirty little dark secrets. So without further ado, here are some of the 5 dirtiest and darkest secrets of famous celebrities in the industry that will shock you, take a look-

Hrithik Roshan hired a personal life coach after his divorce

Hrithik Roshan has been one of the most popular celebrities in the Bollywood industry, the actor has also gained recognition in the Hollywood industry, where many know him as the most handsome man. However, the actor’s personal life has not been as smooth as his professional life.

For the one who lives under a rock, the actor divorced his now ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, on November 1, 2014. Yet that’s not it, apparently, it’s rumored that the actor should have hired a personal trainer after his divorce. According to reports, it is said that the actor was in desperate need of professional help in terms of his mental health, so he decided to seek professional help, so that he could focus on his work.

2. Salman Khan accused of being abusive and violent in his relationships

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is one of the Hindi industry actors who has often made headlines for his connections and connections, but despite numerous connections, affairs and connections, Dabangg Khan is still single. However, recently, one of Salmans ex-girlfriends, Somy Ali, hit out at the actor calling him a sadist and wife-beater on her social media.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time one of Salman’s ex-girlfriends has come out against him for his violence. Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was once in a relationship with actor Salman Khan, the infamous relationship between the two has remained one of the most controversial relationships to date. After their breakup, Aishwarya broke her silence about it in an interview and revealed that Salman abused her in their relationship.

3. Karan Johar on his sexual orientation

In his book An Unsuitable Boy, filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about his sexual orientation and wrote: Everyone knows what my sexual orientation is. I don’t need to shout it. If I need to spell it, I won’t do it just because I live in a country where I could potentially be jailed for saying that. That’s why I Karan Johar won’t say the three words everyone might know about me. The filmmaker has often been challenged by trolls for his sexual orientation.

4. Sonakshi Sinha’s uncanny resemblance to Reena Roy

Not many people know about it, but many rumors surfaced on the internet soon after Sonakshi Sinha entered the Bollywood industry, where many people claimed that there was an uncanny resemblance between Sonakshi and Reena. Roy. The rumors grew to such an extent that people started to believe that Sonakshi Sinha was Reena Roy’s daughter and not Poonam Sinha’s. However, there is no truth behind such groundless rumors.

5. The rumored affair between Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan

The duo of Don Priyanka and Shah Rukh Khan are said to have once been in a relationship. The issue got a lot of attention from actor fans, but soon after, many reports emerged about Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan, finding out about the affair. presumed.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is now married to famous Hollywood singer Nick Jonas, was once linked to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Rumors caught attention after the two appeared in Don, while when Gauri Khan found out that her husband SRK and Priyanka were linked in an alleged affair, she finally decided to divorce Shah Rukh. According to Vine, Gauri Khan later banned Shah Rukh from working with Priyanka, and since then the two have never worked together on screen.

