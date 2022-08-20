Expresso Bollywood Highlights of the week

You are listening to Expresso Entertainment’s update. Here are the best Bollywood stories of the week, brought to you by The Indian Express.

“Let’s start today’s bulletin with news on filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray. He came out in support of Anurag Kashyaps’ comments that he hopes India won’t select The Kashmir Files as its official entry at the Oscars, because the latter considers that the director of Vivek Agnihotri is trash without artistic merit.

Dylan Mohan Gray, who directed the Netflix original non-fiction film The King of Good Times, said if The Kashmir Files is selected by a neutral board it will be an embarrassment to the country. He also praised Anurag for trying to uphold India’s good name, after the filmmaker predicted RRR would earn an Oscar nomination for Best International Achievement.

“Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s star Raksha Bandhan was widely rejected by audiences. The film’s fate was evident after performing poorly over the long holiday weekend, but the massive drop in its collections at The box office during the weekdays has further sealed its fate.The film Aanand L Rai, which was released at the Raksha Bandhan festival, only managed to collect Rs 1.25 crore on the seventh day, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The day 7 box office figures are still lower at Rs 1.58 crore. Akshays’ film opened with Rs 8.20 crore on the day of the festival, and the current status shows an 85% drop.

“Moving on, the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-directed remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, had a bad week at the box office. According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the feature earned a measly Rs 1.70 crore on Wednesday, witnessing a 19.05% decline in its collection. Its total collection is now Rs 49.7 crore after a six-day run at the box office, meaning the film has yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark after a week at the box office.

Nearly 70% of Laal Singh Chaddha’s shows had been canceled as of Tuesday, and if this trend continues, director Advait Chandan could end up being pulled from theaters altogether.

“In other news, It was an evening of celebration for Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor and their family as his parents celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. The highlight of the evening was a special dance performance by Shahid and Mira Not only that, Shahid and his brother Ishaan Khatter also put on a dance performance which was acclaimed by the family members.

Mira first shared a video and we saw her stepping like a pro to 1968s English pop group Love Affairs’ hit song The Everlasting Love Affair with Shahid. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy. You make us believe in eternal love.

Meanwhile, a new trailer for Taapsee Pannu star Dobaaraa has been released. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film follows the character Taapsee who struggles to differentiate the past from the present. The trailer shows Pavail Gulati, who plays a cop, trying to help Taapsee make sense of the situation An old television appears to be the portal that connects the past to the present.

Working with Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap told indianexpress.com, I find it easier to work with a Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher or Amruta Subhash. I get a lot of trust from them! I can’t work if I don’t get confidence. I have seen many people change, with successes and failures. Taapsee remained the same.

“Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, popular for her work in the digital space, recently took to social media to celebrate the birthdays of her parents and actors, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkars.

Shriya shared a sweet video where she could be seen singing a popular track from Sachins movie Balika Badhu called Bade Ache Lagte Hain. In the given clip, Shriya starts singing the aforementioned track and is later joined by Sachin and Supriya in the video.

This song from dads movie -Balika Badhu is my all time favorite. Made this special video to celebrate mas birthday Aug 16 and dads Aug 17.”

Dulquer Salmaan also wished the couple a happy birthday and wrote, It’s so adorable!!! I wish them both a happy birthday!! »

“In exciting news, Karan Johars Koffee with Karan Season 7, hosted actors Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra this week. Karan also spoke about Sidharth’s debut film, Student of the Year, and how he had doubts about making the film in the first place.

Karan said, I decided to read the script cover to cover. What we ended up shooting was very different from what the script was. We changed that. I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting for the movie and wondered why the script was so bad? Sure, it turned out to be an entertaining watch, but it caught on.

“We end this newsletter with news about Koffee with Karan. In the episode, KJo claimed Vicky Kaushal’s love affair with Katrina Kaif, as in a previous episode Vicky pretended to pass out after finding out she knew of his existence in the first place. .

Vicky said, That’s great. I really feel settled. It’s a very beautiful feeling to have this companion, to find this life partner. He is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and most compassionate people I know. I’m really lucky to find that in her. She motivates me. She is like a mirror to me. It states concrete facts that I need to know. I feel really lucky.

