Best Actors Who Won All 5 Major Awards For The Same Performance





For some actors, an Oscar is not enough. For the gifted who opt for all or nothing, there is a special elite of those who manage to win the five best prizes for a performance (The Big 5): an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and a Critics’ Choice Award. Only a handful have managed such a sweep, but which performance was the best? Heath Ledger’s anarchic portrayal of the Joker in “The Dark Knight” took the world by storm and is still considered one of the most iconic performances in cinematic history. Although she had already been nominated for numerous awards over her two-decade career, “Still Alice” represented the first time Julianne Moore had been nominated for The Big 5 for the same performance, and also earned her her first. Oscar after four previous nominations. Read also : It’s time to vote for the Oscars: here’s how it works The only two-time Big 5 winner, Daniel Day-Lewis has the great honor of winning more Oscars, Critics’ Choice Awards, SAG Awards and BAFTAs than he has lost. The Golden Globes are the only award with which he holds a record below .500 (though we suspect he’s not losing any sleep over it). Vote now for the best actor to win all five major awards for the same performance. The Best Actors Who Won All 5 Major Awards For The Same Role Who’s boycotting the Oscars so far – and who’s just crazy (Photos)







Getty Images





Getty Images





Getty Images





Getty Images











Getty Images





The Academy





Getty Images





Getty Images





View





Getty Images





Getty Images





Getty Images





Getty Images

Previous slide

Next slide Academy members Michael Moore and Spike Lee swear they won’t attend event due to lack of diversity among nominees

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/wrap-ranker-poll-best-actors-who-won-all-5-major-awards-for-same-performance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos