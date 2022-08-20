Entertainment
Schitt’s Creek Actor Dan Levy Joins Hit Netflix Drama Sex Education
Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy has been cast as a tutor in season 4 of the hit Netflix series Sex Education
Dan Levy has joined the cast of Sex Education.
The Canadian actor, 39, is among several new cast members who have been added to the British comedy-drama about a teenager who sets up a clandestine sex therapy clinic at his school.
He will play Thomas, a cult author and Maeve’s tutor to Emma Mackey, who is studying at an Ivy League college in the United States.
Sex Education: Dan Levy, 39, has joined season four of the hit Netflix drama series Sex Education, which is currently filming in Wales
This is the Schitt’s Creek cast’s first live-action project since 2020.
Others joining the critically acclaimed Netflix show are Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham and Kamikaze’s Marie Reuther as well as newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.
The cast is currently filming season four in Wales.
Tutor: The four-time Emmy winner will play Thomas, a cult author and tutor to Emma Mackey’s Maeve who studies at an Ivy League college in the United States
Gillian Anderson will return to her role as sex therapist and single mother Jean, mother of Otis to Asa Butterfield, who set up the clandestine clinic.
Netflix revealed that in season four, the cast will be attending a new school, Cavendish Sixth Form College.
In addition to receiving an education, they will be in a culture that has daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong vibe of sustainability, and a group of children who are popular for their kindness.
Deal: The Canadian actor has signed a film and television deal with Netflix that allows him to star in, write, direct and produce a feature-length romantic comedy / Pictured LA March 2022
Dan signed a film and television deal with Netflix nearly a year ago, which sees the four-time Emmy winner starring, writing, directing and producing a romantic comedy feature film.
The deal went into effect in July, and that’s when the actor and producer opened his own production company, called Not a Real Production Company, with publicist Meghan Zehmer.
The happiest season actor released a statement explaining the goals of his new venture. “Ultimately, my goal for this company is to continue to produce and create high-level projects across all mediums, genres and formats that resonate with people in meaningful ways. And I’m thrilled to say that our current slate of projects exceeds all our expectations.
New company: The happiest season actor opened his own production company, called Not a Real Production Company, in July /Photo from New York in December 2021
|
