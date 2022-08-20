“Ms. Marvel” Actor Matt Lintz Teams Up With G FUEL





Lintz Joins G FUEL Content Creator Roster Under Long-Term Deal NEW YORK, August 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — G FUEL The Official Esports Energy Drink is pleased to announce that the actor Matt Lintz (Marvel Studios’ Ms. MarvelCMA The Walking Dead) has joined the brand’s elite list of content creators. Actor Matt Lintz has joined G FUEL’s elite list of content creators. “Becoming a member of the G FUEL team is a dream come true,” Lintz said. “Growing up, playing games was part of who I was and who I still am today. Having the opportunity to be part of a company that values ​​gaming as much as I do is a once in a lifetime opportunity. , and I can’t wait to represent what it means to be a G FUEL partner!” Lintz recently starred as Kamala Khan/Mrs. Marvel’s Best Friend Bruno Carrelli in the critically acclaimed Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel on Disney+. A long-time G FUEL fan and player, the 21-year-old regularly plays games such as value, Apex Legends and MLB The Show 22but Fortnite remains his favorite song of all time. “When it comes to G FUEL partners, enthusiasm and authenticity are extremely important, and Matt Lintz brings both of these qualities to everything he does,” said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. “We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our passionate community of creators.” Lintz’s partnership includes custom G FUEL content on its social media platforms as well as in-person appearances at retailers and fan events, including the following conventions: August 19 – 21 Colorado Springs Comic-Con, Denver CO

September 30. – October 1 SiouxperCon, Sioux Falls, SD

4 – 6 Nov. Rhode Island Comic-Con, Providence, RI

December 3 – 4 Wales Comic Con, WalesUK Now to GFUEL.comfans can save 30% on their next order by entering code “LINTZ” at checkout. Keep an eye on the G FUEL and Lintz social media platforms for updates on this exciting partnership! About G FUEL As the official esports energy drink, G FUEL offers gamers a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding line of sugar-free products that includes powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula and fizzy hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the leader in the market in the gamer energy drink industry. The story continues With over 340,000 5-star buyer-approved reviews, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign and a global social media footprint of over one billion subscribers, G FUEL maintains the largest and most passionate community of fans, customers in the industry. , content creators and partners such as Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Brightness games, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Vertex1G, xQcGhost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries and Digital Storm. Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy. Press contacts:

[email protected] Contact Distribution and Wholesale:

[email protected] About Matt Lintz Matt Lintz has an atypical range of other actors of his age. Raised in an acting family of five, he gained film/television experience early in his life. Besides his recent Ms. Marvel TV gig, Matt has been a regular on the Emmy-nominated drama the alienist and the AMCs The Walking Dead. Some of his movie credits are Free Jones State with Matthew McConaughey and Sony pixel with Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Pierre Dinklage. G Fuel is the official esports energy drink (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) Quote Show original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ms-marvel-actor-matt-lintz-partners-with-g-fuel-301608977.html SOURCE G Fuel

