Red Dead Redemption actor Rob Wiethoff will livestream his first playthrough of the game





John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff will live stream his very first part of Red Dead Redemption very soon. Red Dead Redemption is widely regarded as one of the best games ever made thanks to its rich story and open-world Western setting, but it’s heavily carried by actor Rob Wiethoff. The actor only has 8 acting credits on IMDb and 3 of them are for playing John Marston, partly because acting isn’t his day job, he works mostly in construction when he’s not. is not on a platter. Despite this, he gave one of the most memorable performances in gaming with his role in the Red Dead franchise. Rob Wiethoff has announced that he will be doing a playthrough of the first Red Dead Redemption with YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming on the latter’s channel. Although the game is 12 years old, Weithoff said he never played the game because it was “terrible” and didn’t have much time to play games. Nonetheless, Dan Allen gave Wiethoff a way to live the game properly. The YouTuber will be on the sticks as Wiethoff watches and interacts with the chat. It looks like it will be an ongoing series, as it would be quite the feat to beat a game as massive as Red Dead Redemption In one time. The first livestream will take place on Sunday, August 21 at 10 a.m. ET on Dan Allen Gaming YouTube Channel. It’s unclear if Rob Wiethoff will follow all of this up with a reading of Red Dead Redemption 2, but seeing him experience the first game for the very first time will be pretty exciting. Rob Wiethoff recently expressed interest in a Red Dead Redemption remake during an interview, although rumors suggest such a thing was put on hold after the release of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy. Whether or not John Marston will ride again remains to be seen. Will you be listening to the Red Dead Redemption direct? Let me know in the comments or contact me Twitter @Cade_Under.

