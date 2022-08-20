Interview on the set of Alec Baldwin “Rust”: the actor praises Hilaria Baldwin





Alec Baldwin says he was laid off from five jobs in the 10 months after filming his killer movie ‘Rust’ and credits his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, for supporting him afterwards. The actor, 64, in a interview with CNN published on Friday, opened with the October shooting on set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, in which the prop gun he was holding during a rehearsal fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and hurting director Joel Souza. “I got fired from another job yesterday,” he told the outlet. “I was ready to go to the movies, jump on a plane. I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday that we didn’t want to do the movie with you because of that.” After:Is the police investigation into the shooting of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” almost over? Case explained He continued: “If I hadn’t had my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now. If I hadn’t had her, I probably would have quit, retired, disappeared, you know, sold everything I owned, I got a house in the middle of nowhere and you just know you found something else to do, selling some real estate.” Baldwin said the incident “took years away” from his life. “That (Hutchins) died, that’s the worst thing. Someone died, and it was preventable. It was so unnecessary,” he said. “Every day of my life I think about this.” After:Gun used by Alec Baldwin on ‘Rust’ set couldn’t have fired without ‘pulling the trigger’, FBI says An FBI forensic report released earlier this week determined that the weapon used by Baldwin could not have been fired “without pulling the trigger”, which Baldwin maintained. Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, told USA TODAY in a statement that “the critical report is that of the medical examiner, who concluded it was a tragic accident.” “This is the third time New Mexico authorities have found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on set, that he was told by the person in charge of security on set plateau that the gun was ‘cold’, “and I believed the gun was safe,” Nikas continued. But Baldwin, in his new interview, pointed to gunsmith and props Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant manager Dave Halls, who Baldwin said gave him the gun that day. The actor said he didn’t want to go to jail either, but wanted “everyone to know that it’s the two people who are responsible for what happened.” “Someone put a live bullet in the gun who should have known better,” Baldwin said. “That was (Gutierrez Reed’s) job. His job was to look at the ammo and put the dummy bullet or the blank bullet, and there weren’t supposed to be any live ammunition on the board.” Baldwin, who was also a producer on the movie “Rust,” previously said the gun shouldn’t have been loaded for rehearsal. Contributors: Naledi Ushe, Maria Puente

