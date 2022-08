Three festivals spotlighted in Port Townsend this weekend

PORT TOWNSEND – Three special festivals are underway in Port Townsend today. • The Port Townsend Uptown Street Fair, a celebration of the neighborhood and local art, will feature live entertainment, Port Townsend Arts & Crafts Fair, Port Townsend Farmers Market, local food, free art activities for families and the Uptown Street Fair Parade from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today. The day’s events will be followed by a free film, Encanto, at the Port Townsend Library, 1220 Lawrence St., at 6 p.m. In Uptown’s historic business district, Lawrence Street and Tyler Street will be closed for the Uptown Street Fair, along with the Farmers’ Market location on Polk Street. The short but colorful Grandly Local Parade will take place at 2 p.m. Participants will line up at the East Jefferson Fire-Rescue Station at 701 Harrison St. No religious or political entries will be permitted. For information, visit ptmainstreet.org. • The All County Picnic, which combines community gathering with disaster preparedness, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Rotary Pavilion at HJ Carroll Park at 9884 State Highway 19 (Rhody Drive) in Chimacum. The All County Picnic is a collaboration between The Production Alliance, Jefferson County Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and Local 20/20’s NPREP Action Group that provides information on how neighborhoods can build resilience during difficult times. The rally invites picnickers who will have the opportunity to participate in Community Distribution Points (CPODs) which, in the aftermath of a disaster, are a site where the public could pick up vital emergency relief supplies and would serve of communication center. At the same time, corn cobs provided to pre-registered quarters. A limited number of supplies will also be available for walk-in attendees. On Sunday, a tradition born during the COVID-19 lockdown, “Picnic in Place” neighborhood gatherings, will continue with more than 15 neighborhood picnics planned that day. For more information, see allcountypicnic.com. • Soundcheck, a festival featuring Port Townsend musicians, artists and performers started on Friday and will run until next Thursday. During the week, there will be live music by local bands, an instructor-led swing dance, a burlesque performance, informal artist demonstrations, an outdoor movie, a craft drink tour and a late-night after-party, among other entertainment. The main events at Soundcheck today are the Uptown Street Fair and the Encanto film screening. Sunday, a community dance is planned with Jonathan Doyle and his friends at Tyler Plaza from noon to 3 p.m. The Art Day at Pope Marine Park will take place from noon to 4 p.m., a walk through the downtown and downtown galleries will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Indigo Sky Productions will present “The Dark Walk a burlesque and variety show inspired by Bridgerton. with the Sky Dancers from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Key City Theater. General admission is $25 while premium tickets are $40. For the full range of Soundcheck, visit ptsoundcheck.com.



