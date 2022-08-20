Entertainment lineup announced for the festival | Local News





Special for the Herald LITTLETON The 37th Annual Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival is scheduled for September 2-3 at the intersection of US Highway 158 and NC Highway 903. The event will be filled with activities for the whole family. According to a press release, opening the event at 7 p.m. this Friday night will be the Brake Tyme Band. Bring your chairs and dancing feet for a fun night out in the city parking lot in downtown Littleton. Carnival food vendors and rides start at 5 p.m. Saturday programming will begin on stage at 10 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Here is the program : 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Carolina Line Dancers dance group 11 a.m., The G. Palmer Band, performing a variety of music Noon, the first draw of the raffle 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., The G. Palmer Band 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Open Mike, where artists will have 15 minutes each 3 p.m., second draw The Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show will be located in the parking lot behind Truist and Futrell Pharmacy Services on September 3. The raffle winners will be drawn at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Entrants do not need to be present to win. Tickets are available now for $1 each from any member of the Littleton Lions Club, as well as at the festival information booth on September 2 and 3. The Littleton Lions Club will cook 1,000 pounds of barbecue which will be sold at Pepsi stands as sandwiches for $5 on Friday night. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $10 plates will include coleslaw, potato salad and bread or by the pound, eat in the tent or take out. Plus, for $10, eat in or take out at Lions Den on Ransom Street. The festival continues to promote Littleton as a place to live and trade and offers a two day event where everyone can go and have fun. Money raised will go to local organizations and Lions service projects. For more information, call 252-676-5623.

